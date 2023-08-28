We now have a school bus tracking app for parents. The tracking features shows the real-time location of your child’s bus on a map, gives scheduled and actual arrival times at home and school for bus routes, and provides push and email notifications when the bus is near.
Download “Here Comes the Bus” app or visit herecomesthebus.com. Our district code is 670.
Questions? Call 352-671-7050 or email Contactus@marion.k12.fl.us.
Title I Parent Night, Open House are Tuesday
Our Title I Annual Parent Night will be from 6-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Media Center. This event allows for Dunnellon Middle School staff to share with parents and the community all of the supports that are in place to help our students and parents achieve academic success and increase involvement in the overall academic processes of our school. The ways in which our Title I funding is used to support the school’s academic goals will also be discussed.
Our Open House is scheduled from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Parents will start in their child’s first period classes and follow their daily schedules, in order, for 8-minute periods.
We hope to have all our parents participate and see the great things that our teachers and students are doing in classrooms daily.
We’ll have student schedules and campus maps available as well.
Volleyball camp
DMS Volleyball Camp is held here ofrom 4-6 p.m. Sept. 11-14 for students ages 10-15. The cost is $40 and can be paid at gofan.co.
Free school meals
We’re pleased to inform you that Marion County Public Schools are participating in the USDA Community Eligibility Program providing healthy breakfasts and lunches each day at no charge for ALL enrolled students attending DMS.
Memorial Golf Scramble
The annual DMS Jean Richardson Memorial Golf Scramble is held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Rainbow’s End Golf Club, 20650 SW 80th Place Road in Dunnellon. We’re looking for teams and hole sponsors.
The cost is $80 per player, which includes lunch served after the tournament. There are discounted prices for teams, and we’re also looking for hole sponsors.
All proceeds go directly to Dunnellon Middle School. Please contact John Bechard (352) 465-6720, for more information.
Attendance matters
Please join us as we prepare our children for a successful future by educating them and building the lifelong habit of good attendance.
Florida Law states that each parent or legal guardian of a child is responsible for the child’s regular school attendance. Failure to attend school in a regular and timely fashion hinders the education process and may result in failing grades. Each student enrolled in Marion County Public Schools is expected to attend school every day and be punctual.
Schools are required to track excused and unexcused absence in order to prevent the development of a pattern of nonattendance. A student who has 15 or more unexcused absences within 90 calendar days with or without the knowledge or consent of the student’s parent or guardian, and who is subject to compulsory school attendance, is a habitual truant.
The School Social Work Services Department works with students and families to improve attendance and reduce truancy by investigation, recommendations, and following up on attendance and/or truancy cases. The goal is to provide prevention and early intervention services to elementary and secondary school students and their families in Marion County who are experiencing difficulties with regular school attendance as required by Florida Statute.
We appreciate your help with this important message.
