The Student Advisory Council (SAC) is comprised of parents, community members, students, and teachers who discuss current educational issues as well as how we can improve the Dunnellon Middle School experience. Parents are encouraged to attend any or all of our meetings.
Our final 2022-2023 SAC meeting is on Monday, April 24, in the Media Center.
Eighth-Grade Dance
Dunnellon Middle School celebrates our traditional Eighth-Grade School Dance 7-10 p.m. on April 22 at Dunnellon High School. Our theme for this year’s dance will be “Let’s Glow,” a symbol of the bright future that our students will bring to Dunnellon and its vicinity.
This event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to have fun and improve and practice their social skills in a different environment.
The cost per student is $10 which includes: a DJ with a light show, a free photo booth, appetizers, and beverages.
Please complete the Dunnellon Middle School 8th Grade Dance Agreement, make the payment at: https://marionschools.revtrak.net/r10/dms-8g-dance/, and get ready to GLOW!
Track and field
The Middle School District Track Meet is on April 29 at Forest High School, starting at 8 a.m.
DMS Band
Dunnellon Middle School and High School are having a combined concert at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, in the Dunnellon High School gymnasium. DMS and DHS bands and choirs will combine to play a night full of music!
Yearbook/Media Center
The 2023 Tiger Yearbook ships and arrives the third week of May. Students who pre-ordered their yearbook will be the first to receive them. The remaining yearbooks go on sale for $45. Purchase your yearbook from Ms. Wolfanger, our Media Specialist, any time before or after school.
In addition, Ms. Wolfanger would like to remind our students, with the help of their parents, to return all library books they may have checked out. It’s time for our media inventory. Thank you for your help in this matter.
Stay informed
Want to connect with DMS on social media? Many teachers use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community. Make sure to select the official page so you’ll know the information is trustworthy.
Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the DMS office to ask for links.
For more information, call 352-465-6720.
