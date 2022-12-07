FFA members on Dec. 1 participated in FFA Preliminaries for Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management, Horse Evaluation, Livestock Evaluation, and Poultry Evaluation.
On Dec. 2, a few FFA members attended the Marion County FFA Federation Winder Social Event. On Dec. 5, a few more members traveled to Haines City to attend the Chapter Officer Leadership Training.
The FFA Sub-District Competitions are Tuesday, Dec. 13. Members will be competing in Parliamentary Procedure, Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking and Creed Speaking.
Winter concert
The DMS Winter Band Concert will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Auditorium. Beginning Band will perform at 6 p.m., and Concert Band will perform at 6:45 p.m.
Winter break
On Friday, Dec. 16, Dunnellon Middle School students will depart campus and begin their Winter Break. Winter Break for the Marion County School District spans from Monday, Dec. 19, through Monday, Jan. 2.
Teachers will return Tuesday, Jan. 3, and students will return on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Hoops intramurals
Basketball intramurals begin shortly after we return from Christmas Break. There is a $5 entrance fee, and a parent signed permission form is required for entry to the tryouts. Students may see our P.E. coaches for the permission forms.
Students must have after-school transportation provided for them. Rides must be on time. Students will not be invited on the team, if their ride home is not punctual.
Be there for our children
The holidays are a great time to “be there” for our children. Whether we create a meal together, put up some decorations, or just take the dog for a walk as you look at the holiday decorations, we encourage you to take a moment to enjoy this shared time together with your child.
Students of the Month announcement coming
We will recognize our November Students of the Month during second period on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Auditorium.
Ken McAteer is principal at Dunnellon Middle School.
