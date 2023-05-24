The Dunnellon Middle Basketball Skills Camp is open next week to incoming third- through eighth-graders who attend Dunnellon Elementary, Romeo Elementary and Dunnellon Middle. The camp takes place 6-8 p.m. from Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2.
The cost is $40 per player.
If you have any questions, call Coach Turner at 352-465-6720 ext. 55254. Permission slips are available at the front desk at Dunnellon Middle.
Summer reading
Summer is almost here, which means it’s time for summer reading! Encouraging your child to read in the summer months is essential. Studies have shown that children who read more become better readers, and children who read over the summer months often gain, rather than lose, important skills.
7th-grade immunization
Parents of DMS sixth-grade students, as you’re aware, incoming seventh-grade students for the 2023-24 school year are required to have the following shot as mandated by the State of Florida before they can attend school as a seventh-grader:
Tdap shot (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)
Summer school
Summer School begins on Thursday, June 1. Please contact our Guidance Department if you have any questions about your child’s participation.
End of year report cards
Final Report Cards will not go home with students, parents will need to pick these up from DMS during summer hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from June 6 to July 28.
Parents, please bring your ID and come to the Front Office, Building 1.
