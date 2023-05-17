Dunnellon Middle School will be on a special schedule from Tuesday to Friday of next week to accommodate end of year exams. Please refer to the DMS website for more information.
In addition, there will be no backpacks allowed on campus on Thursday and Friday, May 25 and May 26, but students still need to bring their binders and all necessary school supplies.
Attendance matters!
Although we’re winding down towards the end of the school year, there’s still work to be done. FAST Progress Monitoring 3 makeups for ELA and Math, as well as the State Science Assessment and Civics EOC testing are continuing through May 26, in addition to the CSMAs (Comprehensive Standards Mastery Assessments) for all other courses. Please help your students with being well rested and prepared for each day.
Summer reading
Summer is almost here which means it is time for summer reading! Encouraging your child to read in the summer months is essential. Studies have shown that children who read more become better readers and children who read over the summer months often gain, rather than lose, important skills.
Visit lost and found
As the year is winding down, we’d like to remind students to check the Building 10 lost and found closet. We have an abundance of clothes, shoes, lunch boxes, jewelry, earbuds, and electronics. All clothing and shoes will be donated to a local charity if they’re not claimed by the end of the year.
Our Media Specialist, Ms. Wolfanger, would also like to remind students to return all library books by Friday, May 19.
Seventh-grade immunization
Parents of DMS sixth-grade students, as you are aware, incoming seventh-grade students for the 2023-24 school year are required to have the following shot as mandated by the State of Florida before they can attend school as a seventh-grader:
Tdap shot (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)
End of year report cards
Final report cards won’t go home with students – parents will need to pick these up from DMS during summer hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from June 6 to July 28.
Parents, please bring your ID and come to the Front Office, Building 1.
