In late 2021, Marion County received $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. These funds were allocated for several uses, one of which was to assist nonprofits that provide programs, projects and/or services to rural and unincorporated areas throughout Marion County.
One such nonprofit award funding was Empowered of Central Florida, who received $400,000 in August 2022. The Empowered organization supports local middle and high school students through the Rock program, serving more than 9,900 students across Marion County with dedicated spaces for students to go to have their needs met.
This program installs Rock Rooms at the school that are fully stocked with items essential to student success, including food, clothing, shoes, school supplies and hygiene items.
Dunnellon Middle School is the most recent school to receive a ROCK Room, and we recently held a ribbon-cutting on May 1. We’re very excited about this opportunity to better serve our students and the Dunnellon community.
Summer reading
Summer is almost here, which means it is time for summer! Encouraging your child to read in the summer months is essential. Studies have shown that children who read more become better readers and children who read over the summer months often gain, rather than lose, important skills.
Lost and found
As the year is winding down, we would like to remind students to check the Building 10 lost and found closet. We have an abundance of clothes, shoes, lunch boxes, jewelry, earbuds, and electronics. All clothing and shoes will be donated to a local charity if they’re not claimed by the end of the year.
Our Media Specialist, Ms. Wolfanger, would also like to remind students to return all library books by Friday, May 19.
Attendance matters!
Although we are winding down towards the end of the school year, there is still work to be done. FAST Progress Monitoring 3 makeups for ELA and Math, as well as the State Science Assessment and Civics EOC testing are continuing through May 26, in addition to the CSMA’s (Comprehensive Standards Mastery Assessments) for all other courses.
Please help your students with being well rested and prepared for each day.
DMS awards nights
Dunnellon Middle School will proudly recognize student academic achievement for the 2022-23 school year at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, for our sixth grade; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, for our seventh grade; and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, for our eighth grade in the Auditorium.
Due to space, awards nights at Dunnellon Middle School are by invitation only and are our opportunity to thank parents and students for their effort and achievement throughout the school year. These evenings allow us to celebrate and thank these young people for their hard work and dedication to education they have displayed to themselves, their families, their peers, and their school.
Students, we thank you for giving us this chance to honor your excellent academic work ethics.
Seventh grade immunization
Parents of DMS sixth-grade students, as you are aware, incoming seventh-grade students for the 2023-24 school year are required to have the following shot as mandated by the State of Florida before they can attend school as a seventh-grader: Tdap shot (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough).
