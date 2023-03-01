The Southeastern Youth Fair continues this week. This annual, two-week-long event gives our students, interested in the many areas of Agriculture, the opportunity to learn and develop such life-long skills as responsibility, marketing, communication, and record keeping. The Youth Fair has been an institution in our community for over 80 years, and Dunnellon will have many of our students participating in several events, through our FFA Chapter and 4-H.
Effective expectations
As we get closer to beginning FAST testing and the end of the year, it’s more important than ever to come to school every day, participate in class discussions, do classroom work and homework. Setting a high achievement bar for your middle school student will inspire them to leap high. Follow these steps to put realistic expectations in place.
Decide what is within reach. Perhaps your child got a C in English last year. Rather than expecting them to earn an A this year, tell them you expect them to bring up their grade.
Focus on what matters. Keep communication clear by saying exactly what you mean. If your middle-grader wants to quit the debate team, you might say, “I expect you to stick to your commitments,” rather than, “You have to do debate.” That means that they will need to finish the competition season, but they can switch activities next semester if they still feel the same way.
Handle setbacks. Part of meeting expectations involves making adjustments. Let your student know not to be discouraged by one low grade or one challenging debate. Have them ask their teacher how a low score will affect their average, then make a plan to raise it. Or they could plan to spend extra time practicing for their next debate.
Yearbook information
The Yearbook presale is running now until March 31 through yearbookordercenter.com. Use code 18621 for Dunnellon Middle School. The presale price is $35 throughout March.
Parents, friends, and guardians may also place a congratulatory ad in the yearbook for their eighth-grader.
Space is priced as follows: quarter page – $25, half page – $35, full page – $50.
Forms for congratulatory ads were sent home Feb. 1 and are also available in the Media Center.
Alternatively, interested persons may request a form via email at laura.wolfanger@marion.k12.fl.us.
The deadline to place a congratulatory ad is March 31.
Stay informed
Want to connect with your child’s school on social media? Many teachers and schools use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community.
Make sure to select the official page so you’ll know the information is trustworthy.
Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the school office to ask for links.
For more information, call 352-465-6720.
