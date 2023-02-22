The HOSA – Future Health Professionals regional competition was held Jan. 20 at Marion Technical Institute. Caley Snyder won second place in the Prepared Speaking event, and Cathia Mesa-Martinez won fourth place in the Extemporaneous Poster event.
Caley will move on to compete at the State HOSA Leadership Conference in April.
DMS hoops in full swing
The Dunnellon Middle School girls’ basketball season is in full swing! The Lady Tigers have played four tough games, showing they’re made of grind and grit, improving every game.
Game 1 vs. Osceola Middle: Riley McClellan led the team in scoring with eight points. Kasiyah Jones contributed three points, and Kilyn McClellan scored two. DMS loss, 13-29.
Game 2 at Liberty Middle: McClellan 12 points, Jones six points, and McClellan four points. DMS loss, 22-32.
Game 3 vs. Lake Weir Middle: McClellan, Jones, and McClellan each scored two points. DMS loss, 6-21
Game 4 at Belleview Middle: Jones led the way in scoring with 10 points. McClellan contributed two points. DMS loss, 12-22.
This week is Spirit Week! Both the boys and girls’ teams played at home Feb. 21 against Fort McCoy. Dunnellon Middle School faculty and staff were honored at the game. The eighth-graders were celebrated on Feb. 23 as the team faced visiting Belleview Middle.
The girls basketball roster:
1 – Eu’Vanni Turner – 8th Grade
2 – Kasiyah Jones – 7th Grade
3 – Kilyn McClellan – 7th Grade
4 – Chloe Murphy – 8th Grade
5 – Desirae Gonzalez – 7th Grade
10 – Ashley DeRose – 7th Grade
11 – Aiyyah Elkhateeb – 7th Grade
14 – Kiara Jules – 6th Grade
20 – Aniyah Williams – 7th Grade
21 – Jayla Burns – 7th Grade
22 – Riley McClellan – 8th Grade
23 – Carmella Capobianco – 6th Grade
24 – Abbiegail Schultz – 6th Grade
Team member – Jazmine Bullock – 6th Grade
Progress reports
Third Quarter Progress Reports went home with our students on Friday, Feb. 10. Parents/guardians, please take this opportunity to reflect with your student where they are academically in this semester, give commendation when earned, and needed attention to get on track if grades are waning.
Our Guidance Counselors are available if you feel a parent teacher conference is necessary to help your student move in the right direction. Call Guidance at 352-465-6720.
FFA events
The Dunnellon Middle FFA Horse Evaluation Team won the Florida FFA Middle School State Horse Judging Contest.
FFA members will be competing in various contests and events during the Southeastern Youth Fair (SEYF). The SEYF began on Thursday, Feb. 23, and runs through March 4.
Stay informed
Want to connect with your child’s school on social media? Many teachers and schools use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community.
Make sure to select the official page, so you’ll know the information is trustworthy. Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the school office to ask for links.
For more information call 352-465-6720.
Yearbook update
The yearbook presale is running now until March 31 through yearbookordercenter.com. Use code 18621 for Dunnellon Middle School.
The presale price is $35 throughout February and March.
Parents, friends, and guardians may also place a congratulatory ad in the yearbook for their eighth-grader. Space is priced as follows: quarter page $25, half page $35, full page $50.
Forms for congratulatory ads were sent home Feb. 1 and are also available in the Media Center. Alternatively, interested persons may request a form via email at laura.wolfanger@marion.k12.fl.us. The deadline to place a congratulatory ad is March 31.
School Advisory Council
We would like to personally invite our parents to become a part of our School Advisory Council (SAC). We believe that parental involvement is one of the cornerstones to a successful school community and hope that you become involved at DMS.
During these meetings, we make parents aware of academic and extracurricular activities going on at DMS, as well as share school achievement data and have staff members and students present on relevant educational topics of interest to the parents and the community as a whole. We also engage in an open dialogue with our stakeholders on any school-wide issues of concern that may arise.
SAC membership is a minimal commitment, as we meet monthly for an hour during the school year.
Our next meeting is Monday, Feb. 27. We hope that you can join us!
