Dunnellon Middle School would like to welcome all our students and faculty back to school! We’ve had a very exciting beginning to our new school year.
To start with, we have a few new members to our DMS family I would like to welcome and introduce: Kathy Presti (math), Dustin Liddon (math), Heather Frizell (health occupations) and Angelica Ortiz (receptionist).
We have settled in approximately 712 students.
Open house
Our open house is from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Parents will start in their child’s first period classes and follow their daily schedules, in order, for 8-minute periods.
We hope to have all our parents participate and see the great things that our teachers and students are doing in classrooms daily. We’ll have student schedules and campus maps available as well.
AVID certified
DMS is excited to announce that we’re one of only three AVID-certified schools in the district. AVID is a program with the mission of closing the achievement gap by preparing all students for college and success in a global society. Students develop academic skills and soft skills for success in all subject areas while focusing their sights on the future and the “Three E’s”: Enlistment, Enrollment and Employment.
We’re proud to be an AVID school, which is evident everywhere you look on campus.
Student Advisory Council
I would like to personally invite the parents of Dunnellon Middle School students along with any community members to become a part of our School Advisory Council (SAC). SAC is a minimal commitment, as we meet monthly for an hour during the school year.
Our first meeting is from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the DMS Media Center.
We believe that parental and community involvement is one of the cornerstones to a successful school community and hope that you become involved at DMS.
During these meetings, we make you aware of academic and extracurricular activities going on at our school as well as share school achievement data and have staff members and students present on relevant educational topics of interest to parents and the community as a whole. We also engage in an open dialogue with our stakeholders on any schoolwide issue of concern that may arise.
We hope that you can join us!
Family Engagement Liaison joins DMS
Dunnellon Middle School is excited to have a Family Engagement Liaison, Queida Cox, on board this year. Her No. 1 job at DMS is to assist with communication between parents, students and teachers.
While working with children who have or will have excessive absences due to illness, she also works to support families dealing with personal issues, which may cause the student to miss school days.
The main focus here at DMS is keeping our students on the right educational path. We want nothing more than for your child(ren) to succeed.
Her contact information is Queida.Cox@marion.k12.fl.us., 352-465-6720, ext. 55273. She’s available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please feel free to reach out to her with any concerns you may have.
Title I Parent Night
Our Title I Annual Parent Night is 6-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Media Center.
This event allows for Dunnellon Middle School staff to share with parents and the community all of the supports that are in place to help our students and parents achieve academic success and increase involvement in the overall academic processes of our school. The ways in which our Title I funding is used to support the school’s academic goals will also be discussed.
Box Tops
The next generation of Box Tops for Education is here. Box Tops is changing to fit today’s families. The new and improved Box Tops mobile app uses state-of-the-art technology to scan your store receipt, find participating products and instantly add Box Tops to your school’s earnings online: www.boxtops4 education.com.
Please continue to support our Box Tops for Education (BTFE) fundraiser. BTFE monies go toward supplies for students. Thank you for your donations and for thinking of Dunnellon Middle School.
Finally, a friendly reminder that school will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
