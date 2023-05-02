We’re hosting a Fifth-Grade Parent Night at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. All parents of our incoming sixth-grade class are welcome to join us in the auditorium to learn more about Dunnellon Middle School. Hope to see you there!
Progress Reports
Progress Reports were sent home on Friday, April 28. Parents, it’s extremely important to review this mid-quarter look at your child’s academic progress. We strongly urge you to set up a parent/teacher conference, if needed, to discuss how your child is doing in class and how we can continue to help your child be successful.
Student Art Show
Our Art and Culinary Arts is hosting a Student Art Show from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, in the Auditorium. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served, so come out and check out some of our talented artists’ work.
Awards Ceremonies
Our end-of-the year Student Awards Ceremonies will be held in the Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. on the following dates:
Sixth Grade: Monday, May 15
Seventh Grade: Tuesday, May 16
Eighth Grade: Wednesday, May 17
FAST ELA PM3 Testing
FAST ELA Progress Monitoring 3 Testing for all grades begins on Tuesday, May 2. Students will have as much time as needed to complete this assessment during one school day. Please make sure that your child gets a good night’s rest and eats a healthy breakfast before they test.
Testing reminders
Electronic devices policy: If students are found with ANY electronic devices, including, but not limited to, cell phones and smartphones, during testing OR during breaks, their tests will be invalidated.
Discussing test content after testing: The last portion of the testing rules read to students before they affirm the Testing Rules Acknowledgment reads: “Because the content in all statewide assessments is secure, you may not discuss or reveal details about the writing prompt or passages after the test. This includes any type of electronic communication, such as texting, emailing, or posting online to social websites like Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.”
Leaving Campus: If students leave campus before completing the test (for lunch, an appointment, illness, etc.) they WILL NOT be allowed to complete the test.
While students may not share information about secure test content after testing, this policy is not intended to prevent students from discussing their testing experiences with their parents/families.
Yearbook/Media Center
The 2023 Tiger Yearbook will ship and arrive the third week of May. Students who pre-ordered their yearbook will be the first to receive them. The remaining yearbooks are going on sale for $45. Purchase your yearbook from Ms. Wolfanger, our Media Specialist, any time before or after school.
In addition, Ms. Wolfanger would like to remind our students, with the help of their parents, to return all library books they may have checked out. It’s time for our media inventory. Thank you for your help in this matter.
Stay informed
Want to connect with DMS on social media? Many teachers use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community. Make sure to select the official page so you’ll know the information is trustworthy. Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the DMS office to ask for links.
For more information, call 352-465-6720.
