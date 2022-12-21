Dunnellon Middle School FFA members represented their school well this month at FFA Sub-District contests.
All first-place winners will advance to District Competition in late January.
The DMS winners were:
First place, Parliamentary Procedure Team – Catherine Viverito, Mason Benson, Khloe Scott, Elijah Linder and Valentina Lagos
First place, Prepared Public Speaking – Catherine Viverito
First place, Extemporaneous Public Speaking – Elijah Linder
Also, congratulations to the Dunnellon Middle FFA Horse Evaluation Team for qualifying to compete in the FFA Horse Evaluation State Contest in February. The team placed 7th out of 64 teams that competed in the Preliminary State Qualifying contest on Dec. 1.
The Horse Evaluation Team members are: Liliana Guerra, Abigail Beal, Amber Smith and Stella Ponce. Alternates are Kadynce Boutwell and Abbiegail Schultz.
Out of 322 competitors that participated in the FFA Horse Evaluation Preliminaries, Liliana Guerra ended up with the highest individual Horse Evaluation Preliminary Score in the state.
Congratulations and good luck to all of them in the coming months.
Boys volleyball wraps up successful season
The DMS boys volleyball team made it to the championship match of the county volleyball championships on Dec. 9 at Forest High School.
Unfortunately, they came up short, losing in three sets to Osceola Middle. However, the boys put on a great show and had the crowd on their feet.
This was a fun group of boys to watch, and those who supported them were amazing fans.
Considering this was the first time most of these boys have tried playing volleyball, they had a great season!
DMS basketball tipping off in January
Basketball intramurals begin shortly after we return from Christmas Break. There is a $5 entrance fee, and a parent signed permission form is required for entry to the try-outs. Students may see our P.E. Coaches for the permission forms. Students must have after-school transportation provided for them, and rides must be on time. Students will not be invited on the team, if their ride home is not punctual.
Girls tryout dates are from 3:50 to 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 5, Jan. 6, Jan. 9, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
Boys tryout dates are from 3:50 to 5:30 p.m. from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13.
State and district assessment results available
We are excited to inform you that parents may now access their student’s state and district assessment results directly from their Skyward Family Access account!
For directions to access your student’s scores, go to our school website and click on Parent Info, then select Accessing Student Assessment Results.
At the top of the webpage, you will find a Parent Guide. The guide includes directions for logging in to either the Florida Department of Education Family Portal for state assessment results or the Performance Matters Parent Portal for district and state assessment results.
You must have a Skyward Family Access account to view your student’s scores, so please contact Cindy Whitmore in our Front Office, if you need assistance creating an account.
Wishing you and all those close to you a joyous holiday season and a Happy New Year!
Ken McAteer is principal of Dunnellon Middle School.
