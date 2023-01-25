Our Media Specialist, Ms. Wolfanger will be hosting a book fair from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10. We hope that your student will have an opportunity to attend and take advantage of all the wonderful selections presented to them, along with some of their favorite trinkets.
The proceeds from the fair afford the Media Center to purchase more books for our students to use in our library.
DMS hoops
Our DMS basketball teams will have a home game Feb. 2 against Lake Weir Middle School. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m., and boys will take the court at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $2 per adult, $1 per student, and children 5 and younger are free! All tickets must be purchased via GoFan. Please contact our Front Office for more information.
Yearbook presale
The yearbook presale will run from Feb. 1 to March 31. In February, the preorder price is $35. In March, it goes up to $40. In May, there will be a limited number to sell for $45.
Order early to guarantee a 2023 Yearbook and save money.
Parents, friends, and guardians may place a congratulatory ad in the yearbook for their 8th-grader. Space will be priced as follows: business card size – $15; quarter page – $25; half page – $45; and full page – $80. Forms are available in the Media Center or interested persons may request a form via email at laura.wolfanger@marion.k12.fl.us. The deadline to place a congratulatory ad is March 31.
Presidents Day
Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day. Normal school hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Attendance is key in new semester
We have now entered the second semester of the school year. We know that attendance is a very important part of being successful in school. When a student is absent from school, they miss out on valuable and irreplaceable educational experiences that can’t be recreated. A student can be brought up to speed by the teacher, and a student can do make-up work, but the discussion and inquiry in which the class engaged cannot be replicated. A day of absence from school becomes a lost learning experience.
As parents and educators, we need to demonstrate and promote the importance of attendance now, while our children are in school, and in the future, as they move into the workplace.
We will recognize those students that meet the DMS ROAR Expectations best on Friday morning, Jan. 27, as our January Students of the Month, in the Auditorium.
HOSA competition placers
Two DMS students placed at the HOSA Regional Competition on Friday, Jan. 20, at Marion Technical Institute.
Caley Snyder placed second in the Region in Prepared Speaking, while Cathia Mesa-Martinez placed fourth in the Extemporaneous Poster contest.
Congratulations to Caley and Cathia, as well as all of our students that participated.
Ken McAteer is principal of Dunnellon Middle School.
