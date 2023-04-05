Dunnellon Middle School would like to congratulate the following students as our Take Stock in Children Scholarship recipients: Maria Alejandro-Ybarra, Emmanuel Barrios Medrano, Janeth Dominguez, Tiffany Kirkland, Michael Long, Aubree Smith and Ashley Villanueva-Cardoza.
Take Stock in Children of Florida was established in 1995 as a nonprofit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students, many from minority families, to escape the cycle of poverty through education. Take Stock offers our students college scholarships, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life through the Public Education Foundation of Marion County. These comprehensive services start in middle school, continue through high school and include their transition into college.
Due to this generous program, thousands of students’ lives have been enriched.
To learn more about Take Stock in Children go to: www.takestockinchildren.org.
School Advisory Council
The Student Advisory Council (SAC) is composed of parents, community members, students, and teachers who discuss current educational issues as well as how we can improve the Dunnellon Middle School experience. Parents are encouraged to attend any or all of our meetings.
If you’re interested in joining the SAC as a voting member, please contact Mary Bennett at 352-465-6720 to be added to the 2022-2023 SAC Roster. We meet in the Media Center, and our next meeting is Monday, April 24.
Parent Portal
Parents, it’s not too late to sign up for the Parent Portal. This access allows you to view your students’ grades, homework assignments, communicate with your student’s teachers, as well as allowing you to be in control of your emergency contacts, in real time.
To sign up for the parent portal, please come to the front office with picture identification. One login and password will give you access to all of your currently enrolled Marion County students.
Yearbook/Media Center
The 2023 Tiger Yearbook will ship and arrive the third week of May. Students who pre-ordered their yearbook will be the first to receive them.
The remaining yearbooks will go on sale for $45. Purchase your yearbook from Ms. Wolfanger, our Media Specialist, any time before or after school.
In addition, Ms. Wolfanger would like to remind our students, with the help of their parents, to return all library books they may have checked out. It’s time for our media inventory. Thank you for your help.
Eighth-grade dance
Dunnellon Middle School will celebrate our traditional eighth-grade school dance 7-10 p.m. on April 22 at Dunnellon High School.
Our theme for this year’s dance will be “Let’s Glow,” a symbol of the bright future that our students will bring to Dunnellon and vicinity. This event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to have fun and improve and practice their social skills in a different environment.
The cost per student is $10 and will include: a DJ with a light show, a free photo booth, appetizers, and beverages. Please complete the Dunnellon Middle School Eighth-Grade Dance Agreement, make the payment at: https://marionschools.revtrak.net/r10/dms-8g-dance/, and get ready to GLOW!
Stay informed
Want to connect with DMS on social media? Many teachers use social media to keep in touch with their students and the community. Make sure to select the official page so you’ll know the information is trustworthy.
Click on social media icons on the school district’s website, or contact the DMS office to ask for links. For more information, call 352-465-6720.
