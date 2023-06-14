Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. That’s why the Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is conducting prescribed burns June through September on the Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve in Marion County.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located two miles east of Dunnellon, bounded by County Road 484 on the north, State Road 200 on the southeast and the Withlacoochee River on the southwest. Approximately 250 acres will be burned in small, manageable units.
Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
