An impressive program is planned and developing nicely for our community for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4, at the Dunnellon Public Library. Please plan to join us in person or in solidarity at noon on this important day.
In accordance with the national website, national dayofprayer.org, we’re following in the annual tradition of commemorating a national initiative, dating back to the 1950s, and even centuries before then, of standing up for our great country in prayer.
We’re reinforcing the heartfelt need for prayer in all of its diverse forms, without boundaries, to uplift and heal the hurts and needs impacting our nation, while giving thanks for our many blessings as well.
The program will open with a patriotic assembly from the VFW.
The following community leaders have graciously agreed to participate as speakers and leaders of prayer for our program: Principals William McAteer and Wade Martin from Dunnellon Middle and Dunnellon High Schools, respectively, Reverend Paul Hamilton from Holy Faith Church, Pastor Nick from River Life Church, Pastor Daniel Autry from All Souls’ Harbour Pentecostal Church, Michelle Wooten from the Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Wally Dunn from City Hall, and Chaplain Randy Wagner from the VFW.
They will each be speaking on one of the Seven points of Prayer as highlighted on the National Day of Prayer website.
Additionally, Pastor Jaime Gilmore from Christians United will share insightful information on the impact of the National Day of Prayer. We’ll also be inspired by pertinent song selections by the music ministries of First Methodist Church, Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and All Souls’ Harbour Pentecostal Church.
Anita Williams from Beulah Missionary Baptist Church will share insight on the beautiful Lord’s Prayer.
Ray Mikes, licensed lay preacher for the Archdiocese of Central Florida Episcopal Church, and Deacon Eric MaKoid, from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will summarize and conclude our public gathering, providing a challenge to all of us to “carry on the light.”
You’ll be welcomed to this event by ushers from leading women’s groups in the community: the Jewish Women of Valor, the Dunnellon Women’s Club, and the Episcopal Church Women of Holy Faith Church.
Special giveaways will also be shared with our community guests. You’ll come away with a renewed insight of how our prayers can make a difference for our beloved America.
This important event affirms that prayer matters. See you there!
