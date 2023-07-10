Hope you all had a good fourth.
If you are fishing a lake, stream or on a river, get out early or get out late. Early is before daybreak and late is a hour before dark. If fishing the Gulf inshore, like the flats, go early or late. After 10 o’clock your gonna get all the catfish you can catch. The Trout and Redfish are heading up stream because of the heat. If fishing the reefs an deep water, you can fish all day.
If case you didn’t already know the bay scallop season started July the 1st. Check on the FWC web site for regulations. They are fun to catch and I love the look on someone’s when the little boogers scoot. I ask a lady why she didn’t chase it and she told me, “I didn’t want to get bit.”
I used to go a lot, but when I got home and cleaned my catch, I decided for $5 to $6 a pound at the market it is worth the money to me. Best to clean them while you are still on the water.
Remember to keep a sharp eye out for sharks. There has been a lot attacks on the East coast and a few in the gulf. Remember Florida is the shark bite capitol of the U.S.!
Happy Hunting and Fishing, and Take a Youngin’.
