A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and 75 prescription pills, along with local authorities jailing a Pasco County man for allegedly trafficking and possessing narcotics.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a Ford SUV and its driver from Port Richey, Daniel William Dyer, on Oct. 21 in the 7900 block of West Venable Street in Crystal River for having multi-colored tag lights, according to Dyer’s arrest affidavit, obtained Wednesday, Oct. 26.
After a K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs inside the SUV, deputies searched the vehicle to find 0.78 grams of methamphetamine inside a zippered pouch at Dyer’s feet, and a baggie of fentanyl inside a beverage cup of red slushy ice.
Deputies also discovered 41 alprazolam pills, 31 oxycodone pills, three hydromorphone pills and several baggies of fentanyl inside a laptop bag that also contained a digital scale and a calendar with Dyer’s name and address written on it, according to Dyer’s arrest report.
In total, the amount of fentanyl seized by deputies weighed 6.4 grams.
In his interview with deputies, according to the 31-year-old’s arrest report, Dyer denied owning either the bag or the calendar, and denied drinking from the red slushy.
“It should also be noted,” Dyer’s arrest report states, “that the defendant did have bright, red lips and teeth from consuming the slushy.”
Deputies arrested Dyer under charges of trafficking in between 4 and 14 grams of fentanyl, possessing drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possessing a controlled substance.
If convicted of trafficking in that amount of fentanyl, Dyer would face a prison sentence of between 7 and 30 years.
Dyer’s bond was set at $34,000, which a judge left unchanged at Dyer’s first court appearance on Oct. 23. Nov. 18 was scheduled as Dyer’s arraignment.
