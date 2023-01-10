Back in November, I talked about the Tehran Conference and its significance. This time, I’m going to be discussing a meeting that took place some 11 months prior – the Casablanca Conference.
The Casablanca Conference (codenamed SYMBOL), or Anfa Conference, was held in the Anfa Hotel in Casablanca, French Morocco, from Jan. 14 to 24, 1943, to plan the Allied European strategy for the next phase of World War II.
In attendance were U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Also attending were the “sovereign of Morocco, Sultan Muhammed V, and representing the Free French forces, Generals Charles de Gaulle and Henri Giraud, but they played minor roles and were not part of the military planning.” USSR general secretary Joseph Stalin declined to attend, citing the ongoing Battle of Stalingrad as requiring his presence in the Soviet Union.
The conference’s agenda “addressed the specifics of tactical procedure, allocation of resources, and the broader issues of diplomatic policy.” The debate and negotiations produced what was known as the Casablanca Declaration, and perhaps its most historically provocative statement of purpose, “unconditional surrender.” That doctrine “came to represent the unified voice of implacable Allied will and the determination that the Axis powers would be fought to their ultimate defeat.”
The first time an American president had left the country during wartime, Roosevelt’s trip to Casablanca consisted of “a train to Miami, Florida, then a series of Pan Am flying boat flights that saw him make stops in Trinidad, Brazil, and Gambia before finally arriving at his destination.”
Departing from Oxford, Churchill, weakly disguised as a Royal Air Force officer, flew from Oxford aboard an unheated bomber.
Arriving in Morocco, both leaders were quickly whisked to the Anfa Hotel. The center of a one-mile-square compound that was built by Major General George S. Patton, the hotel “had previously served as housing for the German Armistice Commission.” Here, the first meetings of the conference commenced on Jan. 14. The next day, the “combined leadership received a briefing on the campaign in Tunisia from General Eisenhower.”
The British and American military leaders had been at odds for more than a year about when they should invade France. The British had “convinced the Americans to attack North Africa first, and now they wanted to invade Sicily and take control of the Mediterranean.” Some of the Americans wanted to focus on the war in the Pacific against the Japanese.
The German submarine attacks “had made it very difficult to supply Britain and the Soviet Union with all the supplies they needed.” Now that the war in Africa was moving toward a conclusion, it was essential that the Allies develop a clear plan for victory.
On Jan. 18, Roosevelt reviewed the 30th Infantry Battalion near Casablanca, and on the 21st, he traveled up the coast to Rabat, where some of the fiercest fighting had taken place, to review the 3rd Infantry Division. The GIs were “shocked and thrilled to see FDR as he saluted from his jeep.” The president visited the new military cemetery at Mehdia, and had lunch with Harry Hopkins, General Patton and his troops.
FDR ate standard Army rations from a mess kit: boiled ham, sweet potatoes, string beans and coffee. The Army band “played his favorite songs, including ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’ and ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’” Roosevelt was deeply moved by the experience, and when he returned home, he wrote dozens of personal letters to the families of the servicemen he met and to the families of the soldiers buried at Mehdia.
On Jan. 22, the Sultan of Morocco and the 13-year-old crown prince hosted FDR and Churchill for dinner. It was an “opulent affair, with the traditional exchange of gifts. In this case, a jewel-encrusted tiara and a magnificent ceremonial sword.”
In private, the U.K. and the U.S. did not fully agree to see the unconditional surrender ultimatum through to the end of the war. Churchill would later share with military analyst and correspondent Drew Middelton after the war that he “was surprised by Roosevelt’s public announcement of the declaration.” Despite his surprise, he publicly supported Roosevelt and the U.S. on the matter.
Some believed there were two ultimate goals of Roosevelt: No. 1 – To keep Soviet and German forces engaged on the Eastern Front of the war to continue to deplete German forces and resources; and No. 2 – To keep Stalin from “pursuing a separate peace with the Germans.”
The Casablanca Conference would mark the final transition point by historians of U.S. taking over as the leading world power from the U.K. The beginning of this process began during World War I, and in 1943, the U.S. was “demonstrating its ability to project power across both major oceans on multiple fronts during World War II.”
By this point in the war, all of the Allies had come to rely heavily on the U.S., and the conference would serve as one of the last meetings between the leaders of the two countries where the British Prime Minister held significant power or leverage over the American President.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Thoughtco.com, Fdr.blogs.archieves.gov and Worldwar2 facts.org.
