Patrick E. Lewis, 57, of Inverness, Florida passed away on May 29, 2023 in Ocala, Florida surrounded by his loving wife, Lisa, and family.
Patrick was born on October 3, 1965 in Inverness, Florida to William Lewis and Jessie Louise Watson.
Patrick loved hunting and fishing. His favorite place to be was in the woods at his hunting camp. He was well-known for his “Mullet Dip” and smoked Mullet. He was also a local history buff. He knew so very much about the history of the county he grew up in and loved. Patrick was the owner of Patrick Lewis Lawn Care and Pressure Washing
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 22 years, Lisa (Badessa) Lewis, two daughters, Chelsea (Ryan) Underhill and Lindsey Lewis both of Inverness. He was pre-deceased by his son Brandon Lewis. He had three grandchildren, several brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are cordially invited to a celebration of his life to be held from 11AM-3PM Saturday June 24, 2023, at the Moose Lodge 221 Haid Terrace, Lecanto, Florida 34461.
The family respectfully asks for no flowers. Please sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
