Social Security in not an entitlement
I am calling about the the Opinion column (about Star Parker writing about our Social Security being an entitlement). First of all, we paid in to Social Security all our life. Second of all, the government stole money from Social Security and never paid it back. So when they pay it back, we should be OK when the government pays back the money that they owe us in Social Security. It is not an entitlement. We paid for this money and they are enabling the government to say that we are bankrupt. We are not. They have our money because they borrowed it for some reason or another. And it has me so upset that they’re taking away from Social Security ….
Check on your font
Hello, Chronicle, I think you need to check on your font sometimes in Sound Off. It looks like it says, “Serious ball reform necessary” (in Wednesday, Feb. 1’s Page A11 Sound Off). I thought, what kind of ball reform is necessary here in Citrus County – football, basketball, hmm, or more likely, golf balls? And then as I squinted with my aging eyes, I can see, oh, that word is “bail,” bail reform. So anyway, just to thwart confusion, I think you should check on your font. I thank you.
Miniature golf was not used
This is in regard to the people asking for a miniature golf course: We had one many years ago on U.S. 41. Nobody patronized it, so it closed. If you don’t patronize something, it can’t afford to stay in business. Or you can say, “Oh, it’s too far.” Well, maybe they should tear down four buildings in downtown Crystal River at a cost of $500,000 or $600,000 so you can putt your little balls around. Have a good day.
It doesn’t make sense
There is an announcement that says, “Take Stock seeks qualified students and mentors.” My question is: If they do not have the students, why are they asking for the mentors? Is this one of those cases where when there is no need, somebody’s trying to create a need? It just doesn’t make sense.
Students are doing nothing
What is this about the priests in our Citrus County schools? I understand there is some at Citrus High School in Inverness. Can someone check on this? And, Sam Himmel, hey, what are we doing giving them more rights than what our, you know, the dress code is? Come on, let’s do an investigation and also investigate why in the world, when they have substitutes, they watch movies day after day. Come on, let’s get our schools back up to par because the students are sitting there doing nothing.
Need universal garbage collection
I think we can solve two problems: People complain about the litter on the road. If the county commissioners would do universal garbage pickup, people wouldn’t have to throw things in the road or put the trash bags in the back of their truck to take to the landfill. Universal garbage pickup will take care of the litter problem.
Donate some land
Wouldn’t it be nice if the person who sold the land opposite of Fort Cooper Park would donate some of that land to the park? They did it years ago, the Edens. That would be nice.
Guns don’t kill people
I’m calling about the person that called in about “Too many gun shows.” I’ve got to remind everybody that guns don’t kill people; it’s people that kill people. Guns have nothing to do with all these murders going on. It’s the people. So go to all of the gun shows you want, as long as you don’t shoot a person. That’s why we’ve got to be careful and that’s why we have background checks. Anyway, I just figured I’d throw my 2 cents worth in from Lecanto.
Don’t stomp on our gun rights
I’m reading “Too many gun shows,” and the person makes it sound like the guns are the problem. The scariest thing I’ve read all year is someone who has that thought that it’s not the people, but it’s the guns. It’s people like that, that stomp all over our constitutional republic that states in the Second Amendment of the Constitution that the people have a right to bear arms. I like the fact that I’ve had weapons for 40 years and never harmed a soul. Those guns sit quietly there to protect me and my family. As the saying goes, I’d rather have a gun and never have to use it than need a gun and not have one ….
It is hard to believe
I’m just reading the paper about the “New political vibes greet Biden for this State of the Union,” and I’m looking at these items here: “Biden v. McCarthy,” and “Gun violence (and policing).” Long story short, there’s not one mention of the illegal immigration that’s taking place, bringing millions of people into this country illegally. Is the AP that tone deaf that they don’t understand that’s the biggest domestic issue and problem we have in this country? It’s hard to believe.
Chronicle easier to read
Wow, I want to let the Chronicle family know that I was very impressed with the Feb. 7 edition. Every page was much easier to read because the same font and quality print was used consistently throughout the edition. Thanks, Chronicle.
Good job, Mahaela
“Speaking up for the environment,” “Local student invited to prestigious summit”: Kudos to Mahaela Sleeper for being selected to represent Inverness as the National Youth Delegate at the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment in Washington, D.C., in June. This is a student who is excelling at the Academy of Environmental Science, which shows exactly how important it is to keep this school open to provide opportunities like this for her and other students in Citrus County. Good job, Mahaela and AES.
Is Cheney going to jail?
I hate to see in the newspaper here in the Chronicle that the man that Dick Cheney accidentally shot while going quail hunting had died (Wednesday, Feb. 8’s Page A6 story, “Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies”). I’d like to know one thing: Just because Dick Cheney was an ex-vice president, does that mean he’s still going to jail for killing a man?
Kids can’t count, either
I’m just reading the Sound Off about “Kids can’t read today.” Not only can’t kids read; kids can’t count money. Don’t go in a store and buy something and it would be $2.94 and give them $3 and 4 pennies because they don’t know what to do with them 4 pennies. So the school needs to teach them how to make change because that’s just crazy that they don’t know how to make change. They could be being cheated when they go somewhere because they do not know how to give you change if you give them pennies if your bill has pennies on the end of it.
Who benefits from land deals?
The county wants to build a new animal shelter, the original purchase price to be $7 million to $8 million to be paid for primarily with donated funds. Of course, the main source of those donated funds will come from the sale of the Betz Farm – taxpayer-owned property. A firm was hired to design the facility and came back with a $22 million proposal. The board says, “Try again, around $9 million.” Hah. The county purchases one acre of land for over $335,875 – 25 percent over appraisal. Guess what? The land belonged to a sitting county commissioner. Now another commissioner wants a public roadway vacated – not sold – so the people won’t be turning around in front of their property. Now each commissioner abstains from their voting on their own business ... The county also is hiring more administrators at six-figure salaries, or close, while the workers are paid low hourly wages ….