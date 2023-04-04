Sound Off logo 2021

Time to change things

Right on the front page of my Chronicle today, March 28, “Nashville school shooter had drawn maps.” I look at this and the only thing I can say is, I look at the people that had a chance with Nikolas Cruz and all. But until this country gets a backbone and starts taking these people out that commit these horrible crimes – and, instead of playing all these legal lawyer games with psychologists and all that and start executing them – it’s going to keep going on, there is no two ways. Prayers and thoughts and all may be wonderful and make a person sound and feel better, but it’s not going to change a thing.

