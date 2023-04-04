Time to change things
Right on the front page of my Chronicle today, March 28, “Nashville school shooter had drawn maps.” I look at this and the only thing I can say is, I look at the people that had a chance with Nikolas Cruz and all. But until this country gets a backbone and starts taking these people out that commit these horrible crimes – and, instead of playing all these legal lawyer games with psychologists and all that and start executing them – it’s going to keep going on, there is no two ways. Prayers and thoughts and all may be wonderful and make a person sound and feel better, but it’s not going to change a thing.
Gun control will not work
In reference to the unfortunate school shooting in Tennessee and people talking about gun control. It’s not going to work. If a criminal or anyone wants to buy a firearm, they will get a gun regardless of what law you have. They can make one out of a 3D printer. They will always get a gun if they want one. If you want to get serious, if they get caught using a firearm, they get a trial. If they get convicted guilty, you go right outside and shoot them and it’s over with. But too many liberals say, “Oh, you can’t do that because they’re mentally ill.”
Not because of mental illness
I’m responding to Sound Off to the transgender shooter in Tennessee. They’re talking about mental illness. I don’t want to hear any excuses about mental illness. The transgender knew to make a plan to purchase firearms, to purchase bullets, to draw a survey of the school. It was well planned. That’s the bottom line. So I don’t want to hear about mental illness. No, I’m sorry, I’m not accepting that excuse.
Gas is still too high
Today’s Chronicle (Tuesday, March 28’s front-page story), “Gas prices down almost a dime,” “State average is $3.37.” Is that exciting for you?... Gas is $3.37. Forget about it going down a dime. It’s my old adage: We’re kicking a 3-point field goal when we’re behind by six touchdowns.
Are you AR-15 owners proud?
I hope all of you proud AR-15 owners understand that hundreds of children have died so you can play macho with your big weapon. So go look in the mirror and be so proud.
Why is the state budget so high?
(Re Wednesday, March 29’s Page A6 story, “Florida House, Senate move forward on budget plans,” “The Senate proposal totals $113.7 billion; the House package stands at $113 billion.”) Just some food for thought: Just reading this morning’s paper of our $113 billion budget for Florida coming up, I checked on the country of France. The country of France has an annual budget of $24.966 billion and it has a population of 67.75 million people and it’s a socialistic country that includes health care and long vacations and short workweeks. So I’m a little confused as to why the state of Florida, which only has 21.78 million people, has a budget so much larger. Something to think about.
A TikTok verse
TikTok, TikTok, the Chinese ran up the clock. The clock struck 12. The American kids fell down. America, wake up. TikTok is horrible.
Politics at the fair
I went to the Citrus County Fair tonight and saw a guy outside with a lot of big flags for sale – Trump, DeSantis – and there (were) shirts. I go inside the Riggs Building and the other buildings looking for the Democrats’ booth, like they used to have. No Democrats. Then I seen another booth of Republicans. They were trying to go, “Are you a voter?” I just gave them a dirty look ….
Trash at Cooter Pond
So we’re lucky to have this really nice attraction at Cooter Pond to walk around. But if you walk around Cooter Pond these days, you’ll see nothing but muck and trash. Why is it that we have the cleanup barge sitting there polluting the pond with gasoline or diesel and it sits there and does nothing? If it’s going to be parked there, then it should be cleaning up Cooter Pond, not polluting Cooter Pond. For you people that walk Cooter Pond, you should pick up your trash and throw it in the proper trash receptacles that are provided instead of being lazy and littering Cooter Pond. City Manager Eric Williams, pay attention to this (Sound Off). This place needs to be cleaned up.
Children caught in the crossfire
Are our school children our country’s new infantry? After all, they are infants and they are often facing attack with firearms. They are caught in a battle between common sense and supposed adults who want to play with weapons of war. Sadly, due to pandering politicians, there is no end in sight to their horror of facing death by these firearms in their classrooms.
Where is our privacy?
Sweetwater Homes plans to put hundreds of rental homes in the middle of our HOA neighborhood and proudly proclaims that it will be a gated community. So this means homeowners won’t infringe on the privacy of renters. The question is, where is our privacy? These renters will add around 300 to 400 vehicles to our streets. Of course, they and their pets could roam our neighborhood. What a great deal for our community. Thanks to Steve Ponticos for showing us it will not affect our lives.
Thanks for the editorials
I don’t always agree with your editorials, but there were two that I really liked: One was (Tuesday, March 28, Page A9, titled), “Proposed state bill would hinder free speech,” specifically targeting the press and media outlets. Thanks for calling that out. That’s a real bad direction that our Florida legislators are taking. The other one that I liked was (Monday, March 27, Page A6, titled, “Don’t let insurers off the legal hook”), regarding another proposed Florida legislation that would give the big insurance companies a lot more leverage than they already had. It would hurt us little guys. I’m glad you called that one out. I hate to see that the Florida legislature is doing these kinds of things, but I’m glad that you are paying attention and letting us know about it. Thank you.
Don’t buy from Mexico
I’m trying to convey this message – I shouldn’t have to because it should be common sense – but I’ve been trying to tell you, don’t travel or buy anything in Mexico. All they send us is trouble. It’s free ….
Have some compassion for animals
This is in response to March 28, about the animal shelter (the Page A2 Sound Off, “Animal shelter is a priority?”): The person has no compassion because the top priority should be the animal shelter in this county. The animals are alive and living, so let’s keep it a top priority.
Leave Three Sisters Springs alone
(Wednesday, March 29’s front-page) article you wrote about closing Three Sisters Springs so they could stabilize it … that is a terrible joke on the public that purchased Three Sisters Springs. The erosion is nonexistent. It’s just natural water flow. It’s rock base and there’s no dirt there. So just what are you going to stabilize? And you’re going to close it down for months and months? A terrible joke. It doesn’t need any attention at all. Just leave it alone. Isn’t that what you preach?
I would like to go, too
(Re Wednesday, March 29’s Page A3 “In Brief” item, “Democratic Women’s Club to meet”): I saw in today’s paper that the women’s Democratic society is going to have a meeting – I think it’s on April 1 – when they’re having a speaker come in to talk about legal activities. They invited all of the registered Democratic voters. I’m not a Democratic voter, but I would be interested to hear what the speaker has to say. I don’t understand why they’re not interested in others other than their Democratic friends … I’m a Republican.
America makes the best gas
I’m responding to (Wednesday, March 29’s Page A2) Sound Off, “Oil companies are at fault”: Totally disagree with you. This is the administration. We make the cleanest fuel there is in gas and oil, yet this administration does not want us to produce gas and oil. They want us to buy it from other countries, which is really dirty oil and dirty gas. So, no, I totally disagree with you about fuel prices being controlled by the oil companies. You are totally wrong. America makes the best gas there is, but this administration will not allow it.
When will the Proud Boys be men?
Just a point to ponder: At what point do the Proud Boys grow up and become “Proud Men”?
Interesting articles
Today there were two interesting and encouraging news articles about meds made for relief of Parkinson’s (Tuesday, March 28, Page A11). Considering there are 1.5 million patients in the U.S., that is a much-needed improvement. Hopefully, it will be as successful as hoped for. As I am a patient myself, I can understand what people are going through.
Is there room for the parkway
(Re Wednesday, March 29’s Page A5 story, “County hears options for developing new parkway interchanges,” “The discussion focused on land-use patterns near the interchanges”): Very interesting discussion coming from the BOCC concerning development at parkway interchanges, but I’d bet the RaceTrac and Circle Ks of this world get what they want at these locations. Besides the parkway interchanges, one terribly important discussion that I haven’t heard a word about concerns the traffic impact on Citrus Avenue, especially at the Citrus Avenue-U.S. 19 intersection. Traffic buildup at that intersection is bad now. What in the world is the plan, because there appears to be no room for expansion there?
Water problems
I’m having an issue with my water meter and we’ve determined that it’s .9 gallons or 9/10 of a gallon off every five gallons and the water department is not even trying to help. They keep wanting to send people over here and charge me for a test. I’m a disabled old man. I would like to know what you think about that.
Revert back to the old plan
The Suncoast Parkway should not terminate at State Road 44 in the center of the county. Well, Commissioner Kinnard recently announced that the parkway is fully funded all the way to U.S. 19 at Red Level. Past county commissioners Carnahan and Kitchen proposed an alternative interchange at County Road 486 so the incomplete four-lane project of two-lane County Road 491 would not interfere with the S.R. 44 interchange and/or terminus. I believe it is time to put the 1990s interchange back on the table. Why do we want to spend millions of bucks to have two interchanges within three miles in a county with a population of less than one-quarter million? It will only cause more traffic congestion in the Central Ridge of the county. Revert back to the original interchanges of the 1990s.
Government should stay out of business
(Re Wednesday, March 29’s Page A10 editorial, “Key Center clients took pride in their work”): When I first read about the closure of the Key Training Center (workshop) because of the government’s new rule regarding employment and salaries, I immediately thought: Here’s another example of a law that sounds so good, but in practical use, turns out so bad. I remember the law that added heavy taxes to the sale of yachts and large boats; the idea being that only rich people bought yachts and they could afford heavy taxes. So what happened? The rich bought new yachts, but they bought them in foreign countries to avoid the tax. Then hundreds of small boat manufacturers in this country went out of business. The government should stick to governing and stay out of business.
Shame on the tortoise killer
Today, coming in the westward direction on (County Road) 486, I avoided a gopher tortoise – and traffic is driving faster than 50 mph, I’d like to add so the police department might do something – and the car behind me avoided the tortoise. But the third car, the white car – you know who you are – you hit it. You don’t have any right to kill our tortoises. We protect them. Shame on you. Wake up. You’re not in control of your car. Apparently you don’t see that well, either. Slow down.
Do monkeys need air conditioning?
Is it true that the new home that they’re building for the monkeys is going to be air-conditioned? Come on, people. The monkeys live where it is warm. You put an air-conditioner in that house and they never will come out. Well, they put the air-conditioner in the house and I can see the price of the lunches at the restaurants out there will go up 15-20 percent so they can pay for the air-conditioning and the electricity that it uses. Once again, why in heaven’s name are we putting an air-conditioner in a monkey house? God.