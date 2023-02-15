Not the way it should be done
(Re Feb. 12’s Page C3 column titled, “Proud of our department’s quick response”): Let me get this straight, our great (Sheriff) Mike Prendergast wrote a big article in the Chronicle on Sunday, bragging about catching purse snatchers – four young girls, purse snatchers. The cops chased them from Walmart down through Inverness at 80 mph on (State Road) 44. How many lives did they put at risk besides the four gals that crashed into the tree that could have got killed over snatching – or trying to snatch – a purse? That is not the way to play it, Sheriff Prendergast…
Pretty as a picture
Thank you, thank you, thank you to Matthew Beck for the spectacular photo of wading birds on the cover of the newspaper this morning (Tuesday, Feb. 14). I’m sure every artist in town is pulling out their easels and brushes to capture its beauty.
He is against everything
I just got finished reading the newspaper today, Feb. 14, and again, another article about Gov. DeSantis not liking something (Tuesday’s front-page story, “Governor DeSantis takes aim at College Board organization”)…He’s against everything, it seems. This is supposed to be the land of the free and the brave. I don’t know what his problem is, but, boy, I hope he doesn’t get elected president. Have a good day.
Get rid of high gas tax
I’m responding to your article, “Citrus County gas prices down again” (Tuesday, Feb. 14, Page A2). Totally, totally disagree with you. Brooksville, it’s $3.18. Gas on (State Road) 50 there, it’s $3.20. How can you say Citrus County prices are down again? Totally pathetic and ridiculous. Now if they get rid of that high gas tax they charge us but they don’t pave the roads with, then it would be down to about the same price.
Agree deputies should not be hiding
I agree with the person in Sound Off that referred to what a great sheriff Dawsy was (Tuesday, Feb. 14, Page A5, “Deputies should not be hiding”). This Mr. Prendergast is an Army person and thinks because of his military background, he could be a good sheriff…The deputies and the patrolmen are out there doing the work.
We don’t need to defend anything
In reference to your article, “U.S. defends decision to shoot down objects” (Tuesday, Feb. 14, Page A10): We don’t need to defend us shooting down any objects. If they are in our airspace unauthorized, we have every right to shoot them down. We don’t need to explain anything.
Thank you Woodland Estates
I live in Woodland Estates in Crystal River and I would like to thank the warm, warmhearted neighbors who decorated their golf carts for Valentine’s Day and rode around and wished all of us in the neighborhood a happy Valentine’s Day. Thank you, Frances.
I love my husband
I just thought today, being Valentine’s Day, I would share something really special. My husband and I’ve been married like 53 years, he’s 87 years old and he had a note for me that he had handwritten like a card. He wrote: “Roses are red, violets are blue, I am sure glad I got you. Love…” and he put his name. This meant more to me than anything in the world. We have been together, we’ve had ups and downs, but to see a note like this makes everything worthwhile in this turmoil world. Hope you print this.
Commercials were terrible
In reference to the Super Bowl, it was a great game, really exciting. I think their commercials are nowhere like they used to be. They’re terrible. And the halftime shows, I can care less about. They go way overboard and I just don’t care for them, but the game itself was really good.
Betz Farm disaster?
Is this the beginning of the Betz family disaster across from the Days Inn motel? I thought they had a 90-day extension to get financing, not to start taking down the trees.
Are whales killing themselves?
All of a sudden all these whales on Florida’s east coast are beaching themselves and I’ve read where it’s all these fans for electricity they put up that vibrate underground and it gives off sonar that’s interfering with the whales where they’re coming ashore. No one ever thought about that, about it sending out a signal. What a shame these animals are killing themselves just because of sonar coming from these fans that are supposed to be generating electricity from the vibrations underground.