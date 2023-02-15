Sound Off logo 2021

Not the way it should be done

(Re Feb. 12’s Page C3 column titled, “Proud of our department’s quick response”): Let me get this straight, our great (Sheriff) Mike Prendergast wrote a big article in the Chronicle on Sunday, bragging about catching purse snatchers – four young girls, purse snatchers. The cops chased them from Walmart down through Inverness at 80 mph on (State Road) 44. How many lives did they put at risk besides the four gals that crashed into the tree that could have got killed over snatching – or trying to snatch – a purse? That is not the way to play it, Sheriff Prendergast…

