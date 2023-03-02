Parkway changes not for the better
I just opened up my Sunday paper (Feb. 26) and I see the front headline says, “The Parkway, The road that leads to change.” Well, that’s true. It leads to a lot of change. Just look what happened to St. Petersburg, Tampa, New Port Richey, Tarpon Springs, Pasco County. Do I have to keep going? And now you’re going to take Citrus County along with them and then what are you going to do? The whole west side of Florida is going to, if you’re trying to compete with the east side, forget it – you can’t do it. I’ve been down in Florida since 1970, so I’ve seen a lot of change here. I think it’s a bad change for Citrus County and that’s just what I’m saying.
Why not get rid of cars, too
In response to the Sound Off, “Kill all the alligators” (Friday, Feb. 24, Page A5): More people are killed by cars, let alone alligators. Why don’t we just get rid of all the cars, while we’re at it, if you want to get rid of all the alligators.
Still think we should get rid of more gators
You printed a Sound Off that I sent in on Feb. 24 (Page A5, titled, “Kill all the alligators”) and I want to thank you for printing it. Since then, I’ve spoken to an agent at the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. The agent advised me that they have three alligators at their park for public viewing. She also advised me that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission does take action to deal with nuisance alligators that are a potential threat to humans and/or pets and agricultural animals. She also told me that hunters can earn a fee for eliminating nuisance snakes. I still think that the 1.3 million population, as I quoted in the article I spoke about, is too many. With 1.3 million alligators and large, potentially killer snakes, I think we have room – or a lot of it – to vigorously reduce the population of snakes. And if we can reduce the injuries and 26 deaths due to alligators between 1948 and 2021, as I reported in the Chronicle Sound Off article, it would be well worth the effort.
Good ideas on litter
Kevin Mulligan had an excellent letter on ways to attack the litter problem (Saturday, Feb. 25, Page A7). I hope the commissioners are listening and trying to implement some of these ideas.
We don’t need change here
I’m responding to Sound Off about your (Sunday, Feb. 26, front-page) article, “The Parkway, The road that leads to change.” We don’t need change in Citrus County. So the road is there – big deal. It don’t mean we have to change our environment. We don’t need all the tourists. We don’t need it. We can still keep the beauty of Citrus County, but unfortunately you’re going to get rid of it because you keep wanting to build and you want the tourists to come. You’re going to make it terrible, like it already is, with the traffic overflow, the roads are terrible and the litter. You can’t even handle that.
That was a stupid Sound Off
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Feb. 26’s paper (Page A5), “Spend money on homeless, not dogs.” I really don’t understand why you put these kind of Sound Offs in here. You know, I said they should name a sewage plant after Rush Limbaugh instead of a road. I guess you can’t print that, but here you can print something about a guy saying that people are stupid for spending money on that poor dog and bringing it over from South Korea when most of the homeless are mentally ill. That’s a stupid Sound Off right there. I don’t understand why you print negative crap like that. I would rather spend money on a dog any day than people like the person who called in that Sound Off. I know you won’t print this, either.
If you did it be proud
In response to your article, “Bills would let transgender people seal name-change requests” (Sunday, Feb. 26, Page A9): If you’re so proud to be transgender, why would you want to seal it? You should be proud of it if you did it.
I won’t watch baseball anymore
In reference to Major League Baseball and how they’re making all these changes – a pitch clock, bigger bases, and so forth (see the Sunday, Feb. 26, Page B2 story, “Pitch clock violation costs Braves walk-off walk”): People complain that the games are boring. You don’t like baseball if you think they’re too boring. When baseball games are almost over, I just watch the old games on TV – what was real baseball. These new changes, I don’t like. Therefore, I will no longer watch baseball, no matter how much I love it.
Improvement is needed
The feeder, or connector route, from the one-year Suncoast Parkway to the Lecanto business district at County Road 491 and County Road 486 has been overrated. In 2022, Maylen Avenue was rated as Grade A, or a poor rating, and I do not believe the rating is this high. Improvement is sorely needed.
Pay your debts
This thing about canceling the students’ debts; everybody else has to pay their debts, so why are they different? They made them, so let them pay for it.
How much money do they have?
I’ve got a question for all the Sugarmill people. We’ve got our ballot coming up and they want more money, more money. How come the POAs talk about their liabilities and never talk about their assets? We’ve got 12,200-some people, which comes out to about a little over 6,000 homes times 124. I mean, how much money do they have? Start laying off some of the $227,000 that you give out to your employees. Let’s get real and that there.
We need bail reform
We need serious bail reform here in Citrus County. Here’s (Saturday, Feb. 25’s Page A3 story), “Man in jail after high-speed chase,” where he refused to stop for deputies, led them on a chase of 100 mph, crashed his car that he was driving and he also has multiple license suspensions. His bond is $6,000 so he pays $600 and (he’s) back out on our streets. He should stay in jail until his court date. That should be the bottom line.
Why can’t we do both?
I’m calling in reference to a Sound Off in Feb. 26, Sunday’s Chronicle (Page A5, titled, “Spend money on homeless, not dogs”). The caller was saying that it was stupid to help that dog, to bring it over and that homeless people and veterans should be helped. Well, why does it have to be one or the other? I mean, can’t we do both? Animals deserve consideration and help, too. I don’t understand why some people, like this caller, don’t understand that some of these veterans and some of these homeless people put themselves in that situation themselves. The animal didn’t choose that.
Don’t teach woke in schools
I have to laugh when I read the (Sound Off), especially Sunday’s edition (Feb. 26), with all these woke conversations about what woke means. You know what? Woke is what we don’t want to have our children taught in school because we don’t believe in what’s being taught in school when it comes to sexuality. … That’s not why we send our children to school. Those are conservative beliefs. But you would certainly not allow any type of religion taught in school, because that’s just too wholesome for you …