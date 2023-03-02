Sound Off logo 2021

Parkway changes not for the better

I just opened up my Sunday paper (Feb. 26) and I see the front headline says, “The Parkway, The road that leads to change.” Well, that’s true. It leads to a lot of change. Just look what happened to St. Petersburg, Tampa, New Port Richey, Tarpon Springs, Pasco County. Do I have to keep going? And now you’re going to take Citrus County along with them and then what are you going to do? The whole west side of Florida is going to, if you’re trying to compete with the east side, forget it – you can’t do it. I’ve been down in Florida since 1970, so I’ve seen a lot of change here. I think it’s a bad change for Citrus County and that’s just what I’m saying.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle