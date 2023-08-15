Fitzpatrick should replace husband on council
This is about the City Council of Crystal River. I believe Laura Lou Fitzpatrick ought to run. She’s surely going to win, she lives right there in the city and she’s a good person. She should replace her husband on the council.
Hurricanes, please stay away
30 years ago, Citrus County on March 12, 1993, experienced the “No-name Storm,” aka the blizzard of the century. Winds reached Category 1, near 90 miles per hour, in the county. Extensive flooding to U.S. Highway 19 and eastward occurred. Population growth since that time stands at about 60,000. Since we are now in hurricane season, I encourage our new Chronicle to delve into their archives and print pictures of this extensive flooding. If advised to evacuate, plan to do so. Hurricanes, please stay away from Citrus County.
Commissioners, please don’t waste $10 million
Who in their right mind would think that the barge canal boat ramp would alleviate the ramp congestion in Crystal River? The only people that will benefit are those living in Levy County. The Chronicle’s article on Sunday, Aug. 13, stated the barge canal ramps are 10 miles north of Crystal River. Why would someone launch their boat 10 miles further north when they want to fish and scallop 10 miles south? In the summer months, most boaters are heading to the scallop grounds bordering Homosassa, not the northern border of Citrus and Levy counties. County commissioners, please don’t waste $10 million on this project. The funds will be better put to use to upgrade and expand what is already serving boaters in Citrus County and that is the Fort Island Trail boat ramps.
Got something against church, CCSO?
The sheriff’s department only gets the speeders on Sunday for some reason, even though they speed all the time during the week. It should be during the week also, not just setting up the people going to church every Sunday. Got something against church, I guess.
The new norm
Does somebody or anybody up there who listens to this stuff want to start doing their jobs and actually, like, run the department instead of just bleeding the county dry? That’s the new norm, bleed the county dry and cripple the county. Anybody want to do their job? Anybody? Anywhere?
Golf club deserves good new owner
The Pine Ridge golf club and horse trails are the icing on the Pine Ridge cake. For 40 years, since 1982, this club served Pine Ridge and surroundings. Hopefully a new owner can be found that has an interest in golf and not the “get rich quick scheme” of development.
Barge canal ramp perfectly adequate now
Looking at the Chronicle, Aug. 13, “County aims to work on barge canal ramp,” the picture on the front page; this ramp looks perfectly adequate to me. I don’t know what their complaint is. You’ve got two spaces to launch boats and get out. I don’t see why they need to spend any more money for a boat ramp there on the barge canal. It looks plenty adequate to me.
City Council, please have the foresight not to …
I’d like to call about the City of Crystal River appointing a city council member to replace Fitzpatrick’s vacant seat. I hope the existing council members have the wisdom and foresight not to appoint a spouse of another council member that would give the appearance of impropriety. It would not make the city or community look good at all.
Three Sisters improvements are travesty
I don’t know why nobody’s calling about the improvements at Three Sisters Springs. They’re taking away all its natural beauty. I live very close to it and it doesn’t look good to me at all. I think it’s a travesty. I guess commercial tourism trumps all.
They paved over paradise
I wish everyone would quit squawking about the 7-Eleven. I, too, am against it, but if you just pass the corner, it’s a done deal. It’s been a done deal for weeks. I just hope the Chronicle is there the days that they dig holes and bury the gas tanks so they can get some pictures of it. Doesn’t it always seem to go that you never know what you got till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.
‘Absolute scum-baggage-ry’
Whoever is receiving these calls and listening to me, I would be so grateful if you would just simply print the words “absolute scum-baggage-ry.” That would make my day.
It must be embarrassing
I truly believe that the parkway extension might be done before the work on U.S. Highway 19 is complete in Crystal River. What a joke this is. It must be embarrassing to be this bad.
Why are we paying to ruin our county?
I’m calling about “Inverness needs to grow ‘up’ in order to grow.” Why do we have to pay all the money to hire outside consultants to come in and tell us how to ruin our county? We do not need three-story buildings all over town. We’re talking about building three-story buildings all up and down U.S. Highway 41 and State Road 44, and shopping centers and all this. We don’t want that. We don’t want him; he doesn’t live here. He’s a high paid guy from somewhere else who just comes through and blows smoke and we’re supposed to swallow it. I think it’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard of. I wish whoever all these greedy people are would just stopped ruining our county. And to the Chronicle, I wish you would make the daily commuter puzzle bigger. But the reason I’m calling is because of this consultant wanting Inverness to grow up rather than out. Just please, please stop.
Garbage on Carlene Street is a danger
I wish a reporter would go by the garbage and trash on Carlene Street and see how bad is. After complaint after complaint, nothing’s been done. I don’t know what’s going on or why no one is trying to take any action. It’s absolutely a danger and terrible.
Not everyone in Citrus is elderly
Do you think it’s not obvious how what they do is they pander to this county as if everyone in this county is old, and that’s not a fact. We’ve got a 36 percent elderly rate and we’ve got 50 to 70 percent of people driving to go have a job. They pander and pander and pander to these people, and why else do you think that if you want to stand up and defend yourself, 2 p.m. in the afternoon down at the courthouse, who in God’s name can go down to the courthouse at 2 p.m. when they’re trying to raise a family? This whole county is a sham, absolute sham.