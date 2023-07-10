So needy
This is for men, and it is always men, who drive through parking lots playing loud music so people look at them. We feel sorry that you’re so needy you act this foolish to get attention.
Scallop season greed
I’m responding to your article “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” with scallop season now open. I think it’s a waste. You should let them harvest and do it every other year. Sooner or later you’re going to drive the beds out and then you no longer going to have a season, and it’s all on you because you got greedy and wanted tourists, tourists, tourists.
Missed the screw
In regard to “The nuts and bolts of the animal shelter,” they missed the biggest thing, the screw because the taxpayers of Citrus County are getting screwed.
Euthanasia to save the environment
I don’t know who’s running the animal shelter, but they are mistaken by sterilizing and releasing the cats back into the woods. They’re ruining the environment because those cats are eating birds that eat the insects that are plaguing Citrus County and the trees are going to be full of caterpillars eating the leaves or the bugs will be an abomination. You have to consider euthanasia of useless, unwanted animals. This is the only logical thing to do to save the environment.
Get on the ball
“Nuts and bolts behind new county animal shelter,” please get off your behinds and get this shelter going. Somebody’s going to piss away all that money before it is spent where it is supposed to be spent. They’re dragging their heels. Shame, shame, shame. Look at all the animals that are losing their lives because of this reason. This town and this county are something else. Get on the ball and get it done.
Response about Chinese restaurants
To the person that called Sound Off regarding Chinese restaurants and complaining that they have been here six months and cannot find a good Chinese restaurant, therefore, someone should do something about it. I suggest that they open their own Chinese restaurant. The last thing we need is more people coming here from somewhere else and telling us how things need to be done. Perhaps they could have done more research and moved to a place that has the type of Chinese restaurant they desire.
They are still working on U.S. 19
This is for the person who said that people working on U.S. Highway 19 must have went on vacation. I don’t know where this person lives, but I live four blocks off of U.S. 19. I drive it every day and trust me, they’re there every day working, unless it’s raining and sometimes even while it’s raining. Maybe they’re not working exactly where you’re at, but where I’m at, they’re always working.
David Vincent has my vote
Best wishes to David Vincent running for sheriff, 2024. You got my vote and I hope you get a heck of a lot more. You deserve it. And we need a real sheriff who’s actually from the county. Good luck to Vincent on his bid to run for sheriff. I hope you make it. God bless you.
Response to ‘Question for readers’
I’m responding to the Sound Off this morning, about the “Question for readers.” I do not understand why this person is asking for opinions while they’re slamming and denigrating a teacher who teaches civics at Inverness Middle School just because they’re the owner of the Hemp Station in Inverness. What do the two things have to do with each other? One’s a legal business and the other is a licensed professional. People ought to really just mind their own business and leave people alone and quit trying to slander them just because you disagree with something.
Prendergast clone running for sheriff
Oh, goodie! We get a Prendergast clone to run for sheriff, possibly Prendergast’s mini-me or the same as him. An arrogant, self-centered person – Sound familiar? – that has spent most of his career guarding schools and taking care of kids. He has never been a real cop in the sense of the word. Here we go again.
Up the Chaz without a paddle
Our BOCC is “up the Chaz without a paddle.” The BOCC did not always believe that Citrus County held ownership of the Chassahowitzka Campground and Boat Ramp property. Otherwise, our BOCC would not have entered into and signed a property maintenance agreement with Swiftmud in 1991.
I call them hypocrites
It’s a shame that anyone’s gullible enough to believe in these radical groups that are taking over our schools and libraries by taking way the teachers’ rights to teach and banning books that they deem inappropriate. Teachers and administrators of our schools have taken many years of extensive education to teach our children and college-age adults. The ‘parental rights act’ has done nothing to help educate and is instead simply a tool to use children and the educational system as pawns to promote the radical political agenda. During the COVID-19 Pandemic when parents taught at home, student scores dropped to the lowest levels in years. This is glaring evidence that parents do not have the education or the ability to teach our children. These radical groups and politicians claim they’re protecting children from pornography and vulgarity and promoting Christian values, yet they condone and promote the vulgar and disgusting flags, signs and bumper stickers that children are exposed to on a daily basis everywhere they go. They claim to call themselves Christians. I call them hypocrites who should be ashamed of themselves for using innocent children to promote their political agenda.
Actually, we have great Chinese restaurants
I’m responding to “Chinese restaurants” where the person is complaining there’s no good Chinese restaurants here. I totally disagree with you. There are two great ones here in Inverness, especially a buffet one, all you can eat with a big variety of food. I don’t know what you’re going but you’re not looking in right places as far as I’m concerned.
DeSantis in New Hampshire
It’s such a shame that Governor DeSantis chose to spend Independence Day in New Hampshire rather than celebrating in Florida with those who elected him.