(Re Wednesday, Jan. 25’s front-page story, “Duke Energy customers facing higher utility bills”): Thanks, Duke Energy, for dashing the hopes of Social Security recipients thinking they might get some relief and some financial help. The young people trying to raise their families are not faring too much better.
Duke taking my Social Security increase
I got a little bit of extra money in my Social Security raise and then I read Duke Energy wants to raise my rates again (Jan. 25’s front-page story). Everything’s going up – my car insurance, property taxes, cable and trash bills, not to mention groceries and medical. It’s one thing after another and it’s bleeding my dry. What’s a person on a fixed income supposed to do?
It just doesn’t make sense
The headline here about the “State ranks low in efforts to slow tobacco use” (Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story), it just doesn’t make sense. How is the state supposed to make people want to quit smoking? It’s a person’s choice whether to smoke or not. It’s the same with drinking alcohol or even eating junk food or whatever. Yes, you can tell us it’s not good for us, but we already know that, so we make our own choice on whether we want to do it or not. The state can’t tell us to stop or quit.
I agree with the governor
In regards to (Friday, Jan. 27’s front-page story), “DeSantis draws fire over states rejection of AP Black studies.” Not true. They said to take out the homosexual part in the studies. That’s ridiculous to put homosexuality in school studies. I agree with Gov. DeSantis.
We need serious bail reform
I’m responding to Sound Off (about Friday, Jan. 27’s Page A3 story), “Man arrested for DUI, refusing arrest,” where this guy was combative at the county jail, took his pants down and did numerous other things inside and wouldn’t comply with nothing. Meanwhile, his measly bail was $2,000. So (he) pays $200 and gets back on the road again. Again, like I say, we need serious, serious bail reform here in Citrus County. He should stay in jail until he faces a judge. This is really pathetic.
Sheriff should have body cameras now
No more excuses, Citrus County Sheriff’s (Office) Mike Prendergast. Now is the time for body cameras for our deputies, in light of the recent events of Tyre Nichols and every other beating at the hands of the police (see Saturday, Jan. 28’s Page A9 story, “Released Tyre Nichols video shows brutal 3-minute beating by police”). This must stop. We need body cameras for our deputies to show that they do things the right way, not the wrong way. County commissioners, it’s time to give the sheriff’s department the money for body cameras. No more excuses.
Paving every square inch of green
I wish they didn’t have to pave over every square inch of green in Inverness by building on that corner in downtown. It’s going to completely mess up the view of the courthouse. But I guess that’s what they call progress and the city officials support it.
Cover your loads when you go to the dump
It’s time to put an end to people going to the dump without their loads being covered. Have an employee at the landfill monitor the entrance and refuse to let them unload their trucks if they’re not covered. Or maybe hire an off-duty sheriff’s deputy to give them citations and pay a fine. All this litter and rubbish blowing off their trucks and onto the sides of the highways is getting disgusting to look at. Something has to be done.
How did Corta Commons get its name?
(Re Tuesday, Jan. 24’s front-page story, “Chili’s, Capital City Bank celebrate grand openings”): I’m just wondering how Corta Commons got its name. Who named that? That’s the new Capital One Bank and the Chili’s on (U.S.) 41 and (State Road) 44. If you could put something in the paper about that, that would be interesting. I think it’s the most ridiculous name I’ve ever heard.
Sheriff is doing a great job
The caller that said we have the worst sheriff ever is grossly mistaken (Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). He’s comparing Sheriff Prendergast to Sheriff Dean. When Sheriff Dean, Sr., took office, the population of Citrus County was 55,000. Today it’s 150,000 and growing fast. The caller says he never sees deputies on the road, but statistics show that in 2021, the deputies conducted 33,110 traffic stops or 90 a day. That number, too, has grown. In 2020, the Sheriff’s Office received 201,354 service calls and in 2021, they received 186,753 service calls – down 7 percent in just one year under Sheriff Prendergast. Additionally, Sheriff Prendergast has done, and continues to do, a tremendous amount for the veterans in our county.
I don’t like Oliver North
(Re Sunday, Jan. 29’s Page C3 column titled, “There is strength in truth”): What a crock to have Oliver North have an article in our paper talking about “Common Sense” … Obviously, Chronicle, you just don’t (care) what you print, you really don’t.
All they care about is tourists
I’m responding to Sound Off to your article, “Maintaining Crystal River’s unique character” (Sunday, Jan. 29’s Page C1 “State of the City” column by Joe Meek). Really? That’s a whole bunch of crock. We can’t even find parking spaces for ourselves as residents. We can’t even use Three Sisters Springs for ourselves as residents, let alone go fishing and everything else, because all Crystal River cares about is the tourists, tourists, tourists. They don’t care about Crystal River’s unique character – no way, no shape, no form. It’s just outrageous …
Younger drivers are just as bad
This is for the person that thinks everybody over 55 ought to be tested for driving every two years (Sunday, Jan. 29’s Page C3 Sound Off): They need to look at these people on the road and the way they’re driving. It’s not the people over 55. It’s people probably from 18 to 40 that are cutting in and out, cutting in front of people, cutting people off and running red lights. It’s just crazy. It’s not people 55 and over. It’s the younger generation that thinks they own the road. They need to check that out.
Demolish Crystal Square
Saw in the morning paper, the county demolishes two homes (Monday, Jan. 30’s front-page story, “Crime hotspots demolished”). Please tell me why they can’t demolish Crystal Square. It is an eyesore. Been here 10 years and it’s been an eyesore ever since we moved here.