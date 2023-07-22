Response: I’m the firefighter that was called rude
I’m the firefighter that was called rude for putting comments in the Sound Off. Apparently the person who called me rude has no idea what goes on in the fire department. According to the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association, our fire stations are undermanned by two, three, even four firefighters. This is not the chief’s fault, it’s the county commissioners. So, if they take one firefighter and he takes his car to get groceries, that leaves one firefighter in the station. How can one firefighter perform CPR if necessary? How can one firefighter pull a hose off the truck, set the pump, go into the building and fight the fire by himself? Also the NFPA states that there is a ruling or highly strong suggestion that when you have two firefighters in the building, you have two outside in case something happens to them. So again, that person who called me rude has no idea what’s going on. Citrus County, realize we’re really understaffed in the fire department and the sheriff’s department is really understaffed, and I know people don’t want to pay more taxes, but is your life worth a few more taxes? Think about it.
What is wrong with our leadership?
What is wrong with the leadership in this county? Today’s newspaper, July 19, John Pricher had previous complaints and disciplinary actions in his former post in Alachua County. Doesn’t our county have enough intelligence to do background checks? If you’re bringing poison into the county, you’re responsible. We need to vote these commissioners out and get some educated, forward thinking, environmental protective commissioners in place. This is totally uncalled for. Totally irresponsible. Total waste of taxpayer money.
How was he ever considered?
You really have to wonder what sketchy resume like Pricher had, how he was ever remotely considered for the tourism director’s post in the first place.
Good job changing the paper
Just wanted to tell you that you did a good job changing the paper. Thank you very much.
Response: What to do about robo-calls
On Tuesday, July 18, someone called in and was complaining about the robo-calls and they were wondering if there’s any way they could get rid of them, and my answer to that is, I am not promoting them I’m just telling you, at Radio Shack I bought a little black box with big red button on it, and any time I got a robo-call, I would simply hit the red button and that number was blocked.
I took it out of service and quit using it when I had over 700 blocks on that box, and to this day I still own the box, but I finally did take it out. It’s definitely one way to go.
Best wishes to you, Lynne Abrams
I’m calling in reference to Lynne Farrell Abrams column in the Wednesday, July 19, Chronicle. Lynne, I just wanted to say hi to you and say to you that I’m so glad that now you’re feeling better and you’re in a place of hope again after your husband’s death. You took care of him for a long time and that really drains people. So I just wanna say I’m so glad for you, I’m happy that you’re moving along.
I also want to say I love the part about you stopping for the gopher tortoise and rescuing the gopher tortoise in the middle of the road. My husband and I have done that many times, but I remember you talking about another tortoise, I believe that was before your husband died, and he’d been in the neighborhood for many years, like seven years you’d watched him and Tobey I think his name was, and I remember how hard it was on you when Tobey finally did get hit, which is a shame and I felt that with you, but this time you got to pull it out of harm’s way.
So, best wishes to you, Lynne Abrams, and I really enjoyed your column.
Lovely time at Tower Tunes
We just had a lovely visit to the Inverness Depot to hear the Barry Mann group sing and play at the Tower Tunes held each Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Inverness Depot. I even got to dance with my husband.
You can come for a few minutes or the whole time. Nice place to hear live music from different artists each week. The Barry Mann group was great.
Any time I can get my husband to dance with me is a winning experience.
Thank you, deputies
Yesterday I was coming home from running some errands, it was Tuesday, and and I saw three Citrus County sheriff’s cars on Forest Drive. That made my heart sing. Thank you guys and continue the good work. I appreciate everything you do.