Response: I'm the firefighter that was called rude

I’m the firefighter that was called rude for putting comments in the Sound Off. Apparently the person who called me rude has no idea what goes on in the fire department. According to the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association, our fire stations are undermanned by two, three, even four firefighters. This is not the chief’s fault, it’s the county commissioners. So, if they take one firefighter and he takes his car to get groceries, that leaves one firefighter in the station. How can one firefighter perform CPR if necessary? How can one firefighter pull a hose off the truck, set the pump, go into the building and fight the fire by himself? Also the NFPA states that there is a ruling or highly strong suggestion that when you have two firefighters in the building, you have two outside in case something happens to them. So again, that person who called me rude has no idea what’s going on. Citrus County, realize we’re really understaffed in the fire department and the sheriff’s department is really understaffed, and I know people don’t want to pay more taxes, but is your life worth a few more taxes? Think about it.

