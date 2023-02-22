SOUND OFF logo 2021

Why are those guns sold?

I read your Sunday, Feb. 19 “Varying Voices” column by Froma Harrop, titled “Politics and the Michigan mass shooting” about guns. It’s very horrible that people are just using them to hurt others. The thing is that we need them for safety, but we also need to remember that there are a lot of mental people out in the street that have mental issues and a lot of people with post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSDs). You all need to check these people out – you know, their backgrounds – before giving them a license to have those big guns. I mean, why are they having rifles? We don’t have animals to hunt anymore. A gun is OK, but rifles and all those big military weapons? They should not be allowed to even be bought. Why are they even sold? A gun is OK to help yourself, but those big ones? No.

