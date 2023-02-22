Why are those guns sold?
I read your Sunday, Feb. 19 “Varying Voices” column by Froma Harrop, titled “Politics and the Michigan mass shooting” about guns. It’s very horrible that people are just using them to hurt others. The thing is that we need them for safety, but we also need to remember that there are a lot of mental people out in the street that have mental issues and a lot of people with post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSDs). You all need to check these people out – you know, their backgrounds – before giving them a license to have those big guns. I mean, why are they having rifles? We don’t have animals to hunt anymore. A gun is OK, but rifles and all those big military weapons? They should not be allowed to even be bought. Why are they even sold? A gun is OK to help yourself, but those big ones? No.
The fentanyl problem
The fentanyl problem: If people would stop taking the fentanyl, that would solve the problem. Why are people taking medicines, pills, etc., when they don’t know what it is? And people should be monitoring their children, particularly, to make sure that they’re not ordering this online. I hope people listen.
The much maligned month of February
This is my birthday month, February, and I emphasize the “ru” in February. It is eliminated by the majority of most people. I especially notice it on TV. Most newscasters and reporters totally ignore the first “r” in February. It must be the difficulty of the placement of the letters “ru” in the word. Or is it laziness or speed-talking, where people just ignore its existence? Enunciation is key in any language, so I ask to respect the pronunciation of February or totally change the spelling and toss out that first troublesome “r.” On the Jimmy Kimmel show a few weeks ago, there was a segment, “(Man) On The Street,” asking passersby to spell the word “February.” Not one – I repeat, not one – spelled it, nor pronounced it, correctly. Very hard on my listening ears.
Against high-rise buildings
I’ve seen responses about these high-rises going into beautiful subdivisions where people paid all their life to have the home that they do and now the government’s coming in, or builders are coming in and building high-rises. Well, let me tell you, listen to your Democratic leaders; listen to the word “equity.” This is all by design. They’ve even threatened to cut off money to counties and states and, therefore, if they question why they’re being supported to build these high-rises. The only way to stop it? Refuse to take the money from the federal government and let their own communities do what they want to do. Nobody wants a 20-story building right next to their $450,000 home that they worked all their life for. … Don’t let it happen here.
Change name to Condo Coast
Now that our commissioners have the plan for the future of the county, bring on the growth. First thing you may want to do is change the name “Nature Coast” to “Condo Coast.” People moving from cities up north need not worry about the change. You can have an apartment with 30 or 40 other families close by in the same building. You won’t have to cut the lawn or rake leaves because your area will be paved over with parking for hundreds of cars. People may come to enjoy things like the good fishing and scallop season. Lots of luck trying to get a boat out of the crowded launch areas. Many may come to swim in the lakes and rivers and springs. Just make sure you bring a rake to clear out a nice, sandy place to swim. Do not worry about missing the traffic because we already have plenty of traffic jams now …
I don’t know what ‘woke’ means
Could someone be so kind as to put in Sound Off what this “woke” society actually means in lay terms? I have read it over and over and I just don’t understand it. That would be a great help.
Why so much hate?
I’d like to pose a question: Why do these people have hate in their hearts? They hate people’s language, their religion, their skin color, etc. Let’s try to get along, as we are all children of God. Yes, we’re brothers and sisters. This is ridiculous. Make the word “love” and spread it all around. God bless.
Trash on Gospel Island
So let’s talk about the litter problem. Let’s be specific. How about we talk about the litter and trash along the road on Gospel Island. Let’s talk about the trash that’s been sitting there for days or weeks, even months. The same people that throw the trash out – the ones that drank the (beers and soft drinks) – your cans and cups along Gospel Island are there all the time. And all you folks that live in the area who don’t do anything about it – you drive by it and never pick it up – you’re just about as bad as the people that throw the trash out. … Either it gets picked up by a guy in a red truck or there’s an older lady in a red truck. Once in awhile, you’ll see those folks out there picking up the trash, like myself. The rest of you drive by it on a daily basis. Some of you contribute to the trash and others of you ignore it…
How I deal with tourists
About 15 years ago, my son and his friend were fishing for bream on the backwaters. They had called me up and said, “Mom, we’ve got some bream, if you want to come and get them.” So I rode out there, got the bream. They were leaving to go to the hunting camp. I decided to stay there for a few minutes and look at the scenery since I rode that far out there. There was this woman that was yelling at me, “Ma’am, you’re going to have to move from there.” And I said, “Are you talking to me?” She goes: “Yes, we’re from Tennessee. We stay in Dunnellon once a year. My husband loves this area and this is his favorite spot. That’s his table, so you’ve got to get up and leave.” I said, “Excuse me?” You know what I did, being an old southern girl? I got right in the middle of that picnic table and I stayed there until I got good and ready to leave … That’s what I think about your tourists.
Deal with python problem
I was reading the article about the python problem in the Everglades in the Chronicle, Feb. 21, “Pythons tracked by eaten possums with GPS.” It talks about all the things they do to get rid of those snakes and I think it’s a wonderful thing they’re doing to try to get rid of them. However, the root of the problem is bringing them in from another country. I can’t believe that there is not a law against bringing pythons in and why isn’t somebody making a law? I don’t understand all this. Let’s go get to the bottom of the problem. If I was a person in legislation, I would start that.