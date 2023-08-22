Happy with the flood, commissioners?
I guess the county commissioners got another notch in their belt and FDOT as well on improving that site with the new Target and all that. I’m looking at a video this morning that it was all flooded yesterday; our paper shows it. What do you think it’s going to be like when it’s all paved? Where is that water going to go? Run downhill into that intersection, which is a little holding pond from all directions? This is going to be interesting. We’re gonna have barges going across each intersection. Wow, this is neat. Goes to show your poor thinking. Maybe they should have got a consultant to figure this out, but all water runs downhill and it’s going to be a pond. Are you happy, commissioners?
Stop sending kids back to school in August
I’m calling in about the news with all these schools having air-conditioning problems. You know, yes, you don’t want to hear how good it is up north compared to how it is down here in the south but, you know, in my school days, we didn’t get school vacation until Memorial Day and then we didn’t come back until after Labor Day, but it seems like these Florida school boards … they let kids out earlier and then they bring them back in the middle of August, yet the middle of August here in Florida is the hottest month of the year. Why would you bring back kids at the hottest time of the year and expect our air conditioners to keep working? This is wrong. Go back to those times, Memorial to Labor Day, maybe they can save on these air conditioning systems breaking down. This is unreal with this heat. It’s not fair to the kids, not fair to taxpayers because now they’re going to ask for more money so they can keep the air conditioning running when it’s their mistake of when they should be in school. Plus, it helps the parents plan their vacations for their kids. A lot of people don’t take their vacations in the heat of the summer, they wait until late spring or early fall. Get with the program and quit sending our kids back to school at the hottest time of the year.
How can they say that?
I don’t see how the county can say or the schools can say we have some not very good sports programs in Citrus County anymore and none of it is the coaching, especially on the football teams.
Why won’t they clean Carlene Street?
I am so curious why Citrus County won’t clean up the mess on Carlene Street? It is a mess. There’s junk, trash, TVs, mattresses, right across from the KOA. They got some hold on them, something we don’t know about, that they’re letting them get away with it? It’s been turned in several times and still nothing done.
‘Target construction company is also U.S. 19 company’
I got a little bit of news to give everybody, and I think it’s pretty, pretty solid news. The shopping center that they are building up on Lecanto at County Roads 486 and 491 – I wonder who is up there doing all that work? You got it. The company that’s supposed to be down here doing U.S. Highway 19. I talked to six people there and they all said yep, that’s where they’re working at. County commissioners – Oh, I forget, you don’t care. Be interesting to go up there and check some signs on the pickup doors and the equipment. That’s what I’m going to do tomorrow. Wouldn’t that be a slap in the face if they’re up there working on that shopping center instead of getting U.S. 19 done? If we only had somebody that would take the ball and run with it, but we don’t, so the people down here just have to suffer until that shopping center is built. Must be nice.
Just block off Norvell Bryant
Regarding Meadowcrest’s problem; if they would just block off any entrance with gates from Norvell Bryant, it’d solve the problem.
Would solve several tourism issues …
Come on Crystal River and Citrus County. The Crystal Square eyesore is the perfect parking area. Move the Three Sisters ticket center to there from City Hall where the current center parking and trolley pick up is way too small. Have the trolley service from the parking area to downtown, Kings Bay, Hunter Springs, Three Sisters Springs and the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Center. Put in a crosswalk across U.S. Highway 19 from the parking lot with a sidewalk to the Kings Bay Drive and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection, which is the current terminus of the Cross Town Trail. This would allow those who wish to walk the quarter of a mile to Three Sisters a legal place to park and a direct walking or biking route to downtown. Surprise, did you all know that more and more people are wanting to walk and bike when visiting? Heck, while you’re at it, move the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Visitor and Convention Center there, too, since nobody knows where it is anyways. Oh, and while you’re at it, since you’ll have all this new parking, make one of the current downtown grass spots a dog park. Surprise, did you know that more people are traveling with their dogs? And they’re turning around and leaving when they’re only option for recreation with their dogs are hot buggy trails through the state preserve. Maybe the city and county commissioners need to talk more with their residents who actually work on the front lines of tourism.
Glampground: Just imagine for a moment
Imagine, if you will, a motorhome sideways on Ozello Trail blocking traffic in both directions on the 12-mile, one-way-in, one-way-out stretch during a hurricane evacuation. And why do you suppose so many people write in wanting the glampground anyway? Surely they wouldn’t be friends of the owners.
Have a nice, expensive summer
Wow, wow, wow. I cannot believe it. I just got my electric bill and even though July was hot, so was June. My last month bill was $92. I live with my wife and that’s it. We’re senior citizens on fixed incomes. My bill this month is $168 and some change. I cannot believe this. All we do is sit and watch TV. We don’t even use our stove that much, walk around in the dark, but $168? I’m glad I don’t have an electric car. I’m not looking forward to having one of them. There goes my disability check just for the electric. I better get a van because I’ll have to live in it. This is unreal, and yet they want everybody to buy electric cars. Like they say, watch your electric bill then. Have a nice summer.
It’s going to be trash everywhere
The other day in Sound Off I saw the Citrus County Chronicle put a picture of a toilet on there showing our county here. It’s really gone down the toilet. Now, they’re yelling about this garbage fee and everything else. They’re going to see a lot more garbage all over the roads. You know that’s ridiculous for a senior citizen to pay what they want on a fixed income. With the price of the dump, it’s going to be trash everywhere. Thank you, commissioners, for making it look at just like it is with the toilet.