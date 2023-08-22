Sound Off logo 2021

Happy with the flood, commissioners?

I guess the county commissioners got another notch in their belt and FDOT as well on improving that site with the new Target and all that. I’m looking at a video this morning that it was all flooded yesterday; our paper shows it. What do you think it’s going to be like when it’s all paved? Where is that water going to go? Run downhill into that intersection, which is a little holding pond from all directions? This is going to be interesting. We’re gonna have barges going across each intersection. Wow, this is neat. Goes to show your poor thinking. Maybe they should have got a consultant to figure this out, but all water runs downhill and it’s going to be a pond. Are you happy, commissioners?

