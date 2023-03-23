Good letter about Ingoglia
Thank you to Mr. Steve Ketzer Jr. for his very concise, excellent letter, re “I agree with Ingoglia’s viewpoint,” that was published Sunday, March 19, in the letters to the editor (Page C3) … Thank you, Mr. Ketzer Jr., for your excellent retaliation letter.
Girls need more information
When I got my first period as a little girl of 13, I did not have any instructions about it and my mother never informed me and I was one of many girls, I’m sure, that thought she was dying … It was the scariest thing of my life. This is in response to Sunday, March 19’s Page A11 story, “Florida may ban girls’ period talk.”
Why do they leave the scene?
I was so distressed over the front-page story (Tuesday, March 21) of the lovely girl that got very damaged in that hit-and-run accident. And in the same newspaper, in the “For the Record” section (Page A5), there was actually two people arrested for hit-and-run that left the scene of the crime. I mean, it happens so often and there are so many people that leave the scene of the crime – even in automobile accidents – because many of them, they have a bad record or they’re simply illegal aliens that don’t want to get caught … And don’t forget, every week in there, there’s all the people that are driving right now that do not have a license and some have never had a license.
They will blame it on climate change
(Re Wednesday, March 22’s Page A2 Sound Off), “I don’t understand the weatherman”: He says we were supposed to get rain and it was sunny, sunny. Don’t you know they’re going to blame it on the greenhouse effect? Don’t you know that they’re going to blame that? That’s the reason it wasn’t raining and it was sunny; it’s because of our greenhouse effect.
Service dogs
I’m returning a call to a Sound Off caller on March 22 asking for a letter for a service dog (Page A2). A service dog is not required to have a letter under the American Disabilities Act. An emotional support dog is not a service dog. They have to have letters. An emotional support dog does not perform specific tasks. A service dog performs specific tasks. Making you comfortable and happy is not a task. Picking things up off the ground or alerting you to a medical condition is a task. Please do not equate service dogs and emotional support dogs. They are two different things, like horses and donkeys, like man and woman. God bless Citrus County.
You don’t know if they are gay
I’m responding to Sound Off where they say, “They are perverted heterosexuals, not gay people” (Wednesday, March 22, Page A2). Yes, they are perverted, but you have no idea if they are gay or not. You don’t know what they do in their background. You have no idea whatsoever. Trust me, I worked in a prison and, yes, the ones you would not believe were gay are gay. They all come out. So I totally disagree with you. You are chastising people when you have no idea. They’re perverts, without a doubt. But you’re saying they’re not gay? You have no idea what they do.
It is Biden’s fault
I must comment on the Sound Off that someone wrote blaming our Gov. DeSantis for high gas prices (Tuesday, March 21, Page A5, “Thanks, DeSantis, for gas prices”). He has nothing to do with setting gas prices. This is all the fault of this administration because they refuse to let the U.S. be dominant in pipelines.
It should be Scots
I was just calling about one of your Sound Offs that said, “Scotch-Irish (Festival, anyone?” on Wednesday, March 22, Page A2). It’s actually “Scots.” I was reminded by somebody from Scotland when someone had told me that Scotch is booze. So, just for your info, it should be “Scots.”
I deliver to the coal plants
Correction to a previous Sound Off: There are still two coal-burning plants at Duke Energy in Crystal River. I make deliveries there and know it for a fact.
Why don’t you help?
I’m responding to the Sound Off where the person says “More churches and groups should help with litter” (Wednesday, March 22, Page A2). Well, if you believe that, first of all, why don’t you get out there and help? To me, why don’t we get those inmates off their duffs, out of the jail and let them get out there and pick up some trash? That’s what they should be doing. They have all those inmates there. They can go pick up the trash.
Parkway will speed up the process
With West Norvell Bryant Highway in competition with the Long Island Expressway as “The World’s Longest Parking Lot,” the Suncoast Parkway interchange speeds up the process tremendously.
Too much litter
I’m suspecting I’m not the only person to take notice of all the trash spewn along the grassy side of the road leading from (State Road) 44 and Olive Garden up to the entrance of Lowe’s. There are several empty beer cases and there’s a multitude of plastic and cardboard cup containers along with just plain trash. This has been accumulating for months and no one ever cuts this grassy strip, so rubbish just continues to accumulate. I would think that the restaurants, Olive Garden and Ruby Tuesdays, along with Lowe’s, would get together and have this main entrance to their busy locations maintained on a regular basis. Seems no one wants to take responsibility. Perhaps the chamber of commerce can follow up on this…
Not a service dog
I was in (a grocery store) the other day and in comes this woman with a very large dog. He looks like he’s an Alaskan husky. Howling for a minute or so as she walked through the aisles towards the back of the store, you knew where she was because of the dog. The dog did this several more times, also pulling on the straps. I was talking with someone and they said this was not a true service dog because a service dog does not act this way, nor does it pull on straps or bark like this one was doing. So why is she bringing this dog into (the store)? Hope she never sees it jumping on either a child or an adult, because they could be severely injured. Please keep your dog at home.
You are getting what you voted for
To all these people who are constantly calling in to the Chronicle and complaining about the boneheaded, ridiculous decisions our county commissioners make: You are getting what you asked for when you voted out the decent commissioners and voted in these liberals. Now you’re getting it and you should love it – exactly what you wanted. You wanted more Tourist Bureau support and more money spent on getting more and more people into Citrus County. Now learn to live with it. You voted for it.
It was a scam
Here’s a warning: There’s a new scam going around. A sweet, young lady comes on the phone and it’s an automated voice that says, “This is Spectrum with an exciting new offer to lower your bill.” Then a guy comes on with an India voice telling you he can lower your bill by $20 if you want to secure it with a credit card. Be aware – it’s a scam. We called Spectrum. Spectrum said they have absolutely no idea of any promotional deal, but they are aware that the phone line comes from outside of the United States and there’s nothing they can do about it. My problem is that the telephone company still keeps sending long-distance phone lines and selling them to these people and making money. There’s no responsibility. They just keep making money and selling those long-distance lines. They used to tell you it was a scam, but now it just comes up a different way with a bunch of numbers. Beware, it’s a scam. They’re not going to lower your bill.
Sheriff said it wasn’t their problem
I found multiple bags of trash on a county road and I called the sheriff’s department and they told me they don’t handle things like that because I found numerous letters with the address from the owners of the trash. So we’ll never get rid of the trash problem.
Make electric cars pay
This is a shout-out to you Citrus County commissioners: Make electric cars pay road tax. Could be an assessment or whatever.
Road answer was ridiculous
This is a thing I was just wondering about. I talked to our county commissioner about the road I live out here on in Lecanto called High Acres. I asked him, “Why doesn’t the county do anything for our roads?” He said, “Because you’re a private road.” Then I said: “Well, why do I pay a fire tax and a road tax, but yet you won’t touch our street with over 200-and-some people on it? This is ridiculous. We had a fire a couple years ago and the fire trucks couldn’t get through, so why would I need a fire tax when they can’t get through to put out a fire?” And they tell me, “It’s a private road.” That’s ridiculous when we pay road tax.
Sheriff needs volunteers
Stat cop calling in, been reading a lot of negativity towards the sheriff’s office and wondering if there needed to be a change. The sheriff’s office is asking for volunteers. They need volunteers and they always did, in the past, have a good volunteer staff – I think about 1,000 – but now I think there needs to be a change…The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office lost probably 100 people during the change. Anyway, everybody have a good day and think about it.