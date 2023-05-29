Young people should learn the rules
Regarding the person who called in about how to end socialism in America. They must be very young and don’t know how the system works. They say that social security and Medicare funding will run out if the ceiling doesn’t get raised, and it says social security and Medicare are socialist Ponzi schemes that allow old people to steal money from young people.
Well, I’d like them to know I paid in over the 50 years I worked $100,000 dollars, and my company matched what we paid in, so that’s $200,000 dollars paid towards my social security and Medicare. So, tell this youngster he doesn’t know one thing about the social security system because we’re not stealing money from the people that haven’t been paid into the source yet. I wish these young people would learn the rules better.
They’ll take care of it
This is about the unwanted COVID-19 test that this person was getting. I’m getting them, too. What I do is I just put on the box ‘return to sender.’ And I called Medicare and told the fraud division and they said they would take care of it.
How about an IQ test?
Senator Ingoglia proudly beat a 16-year-old in a weightlifting contest. Sadly, I don’t think he could beat a sixth grader on an IQ test.
Can someone explain...
I’m hoping someone can explain this to me. When viewing the home page for the sheriff’s office website, the photo of Sheriff Prendergast shows he has six or seven hash marks on his sleeve.
Maybe things have changed, but when I was in the Navy, you received the hash mark on your sleeve after every four years of service. Prendergast has been in office for about six and a half years, and he has more hash marks than any of the other employees in the photo.
Those employees have worked the sheriff’s department a lot longer than six and a half years, so why does Prendergast have so many hash marks?
Should have a points system for this
In the May 18 Chronicle, “Man who killed eight in terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences.” He got 10 life sentences because the jury would not recommend the death penalty.
I think it should not be left to a panel of people that because of either religious beliefs or personal beliefs should have a choice to decide on life and death. They should do it on a points system, the same as people racking up felony after felony.
They assign so many points until you reach a certain point and then it steps up a grade. I think the commonsense thing would be the same thing with the death penalty.
When you have people like this that are without remorse, they should be put to death. They’re doing nothing but taking up space and time for everybody else. And then everybody else could have a clear conscience knowing that they did not vote for a death penalty.
Worthless
Reading the paper this morning I was a little bit surprised that Ron DeSantis is sending officers and National Guard to Texas. Why in the world are we, with our tax money, sending our people to Texas?
What in the world does DeSantis have to do with Texas? He needs to worry about Florida. He’s got enough screwy ideas going already in Florida.
Why in the world is he involving us in Texas problems? I’d like an answer for that one.
Far as I’m concerned, he’s worthless.
Add one more to the list
In the 2021-22 school year, Florida removed over 550 books from the shelves. I would like to recommend one more: the Bible. It has extreme violence, grizzly death, sex, war, incest and torture. Florida House Bill 1467 states, “Books should be free of pornography, indoctrination and suited to the students’ needs.” So, we definitely need to follow the law and add the Bible to the growing list of banned books in Florida.
My two cents
Inverness resident here calling to put my two cents in about this Ozello glamping proposal. It sounds good, eco-tourism, glamping, I’ve seen it on TV and movies. I’ve only been to Ozello twice in my life and I remember a really winding road. I mean, curves like up north in the mountains. So, when I hear people saying that the road can’t handle the traffic of RVs, that would be my concern if I lived there. How’s it going to handle all that traffic? And Josh Wooten’s column about crisis in housing, there’s only a crisis if you want more and more people to come here. But if you don’t want more people or becoming New Port Richey, then it’s not a crisis. And the kids grow up, they move away from here to get good jobs. That’s normal in most places anyway, isn’t it? Unless you’re born in New York City.
Electricity rates
Saw in the paper online this morning where the electric company in the area where we moved from cut their electricity rates 17 percent. Can someone tell me when was the last time Duke cut their rates?
This is pitiful
Today’s headline, “Biden vows more aid to combat homelessness.” This is pitiful. All he’s going to do is raise taxes so you and I can pay for the homeless where he keeps bringing them in, bringing them in. This is a socialist, massive communist method of taking away our democracy. I hope everybody knows that, and those that don’t know, they took veterans out of their homes to make places for migrants in New York. If you don’t know that, look it up. This is pitiful, this administration. The best thing no matter who takes over will be better than what we got now.