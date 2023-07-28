Sound Off logo 2021

Get off your hands and stop it

Tuesday’s paper, July 25, gas station, bad idea. The county commissioners, according to Holly Davis, cannot do anything about it. Who runs this county? The commissioners or the FDEP? Also it was said that it looks like 7-Eleven gas stations slipped under the radar of the county commissioners. Check and see who owns all the 7-Eleven gas stations in the United States. They’re not American citizens. They’re all foreigners. Check it out. It is a bad idea. County commissioners, get off your hands and stop it.

