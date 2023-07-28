Get off your hands and stop it
Tuesday’s paper, July 25, gas station, bad idea. The county commissioners, according to Holly Davis, cannot do anything about it. Who runs this county? The commissioners or the FDEP? Also it was said that it looks like 7-Eleven gas stations slipped under the radar of the county commissioners. Check and see who owns all the 7-Eleven gas stations in the United States. They’re not American citizens. They’re all foreigners. Check it out. It is a bad idea. County commissioners, get off your hands and stop it.
Hopefully not our future
I read with interest this morning the article titled “Avoid Lake Tahoe: tourist region is too overrun.” I couldn’t help but think that in a few years with the push we have on tourism in our area, the article may read “Avoid Florida’s Nature Coast: tourist region is too overrun.” I hope we’re not looking at the future of our area.
What about the trees?
I would just like to make a comment about climate change. Everybody is screaming about oil. What about the cutting down of all of the trees? A lot of these places are being clean cut and no trees being planted. This is where we get our oxygen.
The demise of the ‘golden goose’
I read the article by Gary Rankel in Sunday’s Chronicle, July 23, and don’t understand why the application for Sunshine Glampground in Ozello hasn’t yet been resolved. Mr. Rankel’s glampground article is spot on, and my comments continue to add to it. Do not make Citrus County the home of another Florida environmental failure. Why would our county leaders jeopardize the goose that laid the golden egg by compromising salt marshes, wetlands, fresh and salt water springs, water quality and other unique ecosystems. Fishing, scalloping and manatee preservation could all be lost for the benefit of a developer of an RV park in Ozello that our county quite simply does not need. This campground would destroy vital parts of the environment that humans and wildlife need to occupy, thrive and, yes, to survive in a fragile setting. The mangroves the owners already destroyed will take years to recover. They were looking to enhance the view at the expense of flooding and erosion mitigation, filtering pollutants and providing buffers from storms. The residents of Ozello currently live under the threat of frequent flooding and now possibly without adequate insurance. The demise of the “golden goose” could become a reality in Citrus County. Let’s hope the BOCC sees this in real terms on Aug. 22 and denies the Ozello glampground.
Total failure
The person or persons in Citrus County administration should have exercised due diligence in the hiring of the now under fire tourism director. He left a fair trail that should have been an opportunity to refuse his application. The resignation conditions clearly reveal his intent to conceal his failures. Hang your head. Let him through.
DeSantis needs to do his job
As we the people, I’d like to know why Governor DeSantis is allowed to roam around and gallivant around this country on our dime when he is being paid as Florida governor? He needs to get back to Florida and do his job that he is paid for.
A tale of two gas stations
About the gas station at U.S. Highway 19 and Grover Cleveland; apparently, these people don’t remember or just weren’t around when years ago there were two gas stations at that that corner. One was where CVS is now on the east side of the street and the other was across the street from them on the west side, and nobody complained then. And I remember one time when there was a gas war there between the two stations, each one dropped the price lower than the other until finally the fellow on the east side had a brilliant idea. He sent a tanker truck back across the street to fill up with the gas from the gas station on the west side of the street. That fellow on the west side called the police who said it was absolutely legal. After that, the two owners cooled down and came to an agreement and that was the end of the gas war unfortunately. It was good while it lasted though, so just remember back in the old days.
Never trust a politician
You know what they say, never believe what a politician says. Well, so true here in Citrus County. After listening to the board’s discussion on the status of the boat ramp, we’re no closer to seeing it happen than we were four or five years ago. I was told by a commissioner that the design was complete and the bids for the construction was done. All they were waiting for was the BP money to arrive. Never trust what a politician says.
Stop construction now
Stop the 7-Eleven construction now. There is no way the FDEP can guarantee it would not pose a threat to the river. Who are these people? They’re supposed to be environmental protectionists.
You can’t enjoy yourself without paying for it
This is getting ridiculous about the gas. You know, here it is, they’re giving everybody here a tax free holiday and everything, and yet because they know it’s a holiday, it jumps up every time. Now with the tax free holiday, they know all these hundreds of thousands of people will be running around getting school supplies for kids. This is crazy. I went by RaceTrac last night, it was $3.41. Went by this morning, $3.69. That’s almost $0.28 jump, that’s the biggest jump I’ve ever seen. These commissioners and everybody are gouging us. And then it’s going to go up again with Labor Day right around the corner. It always jumps for a holiday. You can’t enjoy yourself without paying for it. Thank you, Florida commissioners.