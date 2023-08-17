I agree with Right Rudder Aviation
I’m calling in reference to the front page article “Airport operator to county: ‘Honor the contract’” on Tuesday, Aug. 15. I agree with Right Rudder, and if Right Rudder, for these past five years, has done what they said they were going to do and everybody’s been satisfied with it, then, in my opinion, the commissioners have made a grave error in not renewing Right Ridder’s lease for a longer period of time than two years. Right Rudder cannot invest itself in a two-year lease. Now maybe you don’t want to go 20, but we have to find some middle ground and at least go 10. There’s no reason to replace Right Rudder if they have done what they said they were going to do and everybody is happy, then the commissioners need to honor that contract. Myself, I’m very disappointed. I voted for several of the ladies. I’m very disappointed. I’m wondering now is the animal shelter is going to go forward. If I could go back in time I would have changed my votes on several of the people on this commission. Anyways, do the right thing, use your heads, have some common sense.
County leaders need to reevaluate themselves
Wow, what audacity. Our Citrus County commissioners are not happy with the status quo and business people in our beautiful county, so instead of welcoming and encouraging others by showing good faith when a 50-year contract is offered to them for continued business growth, you reject it with prejudice. Forget about our long-term family businesses and restaurants and home cooking. You know, we’re striving for more upscale businesses like Chick-fil-A. That’s a bunch of B.S. Council, your job is to govern the businesses we have in the best interests of the constituents. None of you on that board understand that. If you put your knowledge to run the airport in a thimble, you couldn’t fill it. Move on and finish something like the animal shelter. I think there should be term limits, not only for everybody at the federal level but also on the local level, like two. It doesn’t seem like you guys ever get anything done and, you know, the only ones that seem to move ahead are the supervisors and the people that they deal with. The people out here who are paying the bills and footing it all don’t seem to gain anything from it. You people really need to re-look at things here. Maybe you should all find jobs.
Comments on the airport
This is about the airport in Inverness. I’ve lived here for 50 years, airport has been here for a long time, race track has been here a long time, the fairgrounds have been here a long time. People are complaining about the noise. I blame the real estate people in this trying to sell property here because they never tell people what’s in the area, and most people don’t even bother to look. They look at the price of the house. They don’t look at the area they’re moving into. The real estate people should be telling people what’s within a mile area. There’s a race track on 41, there’s a fairground on 41, there’s an airport on 41, and tell them exactly where it’s at. Point it out on a map of where they’re going to live. And then the commissioners don’t even want to help Right Rudder. I was over there; I’ve done business with these people. They’re a great bunch of people. I am over there at least once a month and have never had a problem when I’m over there. They’ve always been righteous, good people. This county is going to heck. I don’t call it Citrus County anymore. I called it ‘circus county’ because there’s a bunch of clowns sitting downtown running things.
Hope commissioners approve glampground
I’m happy to read support for the glampground in Ozello from the neighbor that lives closest to it. You can’t even see the glampground from any of the other houses because of the natural buffer that’s up. I think a whole lot has been made of nothing. It is compatible with the area. The neighbors don’t like it, is not a good enough reason to deny it. There’s no proof that it hurts the environment. It’s a very light use. I hope the commissioners do the right thing. This is a great, classy project for the community and it needs to pass.
‘Toilet’ Sound Off funniest ever
When you printed the toilet thing yesterday. That is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and I love you and I don’t know who you are but I appreciate you. That is so funny. “This county is a toilet.” I don’t know who you are, but I love you. You have a nice day. I mean, can you even imagine my joy today to open the newspaper and see the words “This county is a toilet”? It’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened in my life and I wanted to say thank you.
The buddy system
I got a chuckle in this morning’s paper, Aug. 16, “Why Ken Frink was chosen.” Let’s cut the B.S., where I come from it was called ‘the buddy system.’
Been wishing for this
I am so happy that the Citrus County Commission is tackling the litter problem in Citrus County. I’ve been wishing for this for many, many years. Now let’s all pitch in and do our part to help.
Use Crystal Plaza for more parking
This is an answer to Crystal River looking for parking for their events. 11 parking spaces is not going to help when you have the Manatee Festival or an Oktoberfest or anything like that. What you need to do is take the old Crystal Plaza that is dilapidated and falling apart, buy that and mow it down and put a parking lot. You have the nice little buses you could just pick people up and take them to the festival and then bring them back; charge a buck or whatever. Then you’d have plenty of parking, but putting 11 spots in downtown is not going to help with places for people to park, and that shopping center is just sitting there rotting anyway so they should do something with it.