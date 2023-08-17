Sound Off logo 2021

I agree with Right Rudder Aviation

I’m calling in reference to the front page article “Airport operator to county: ‘Honor the contract’” on Tuesday, Aug. 15. I agree with Right Rudder, and if Right Rudder, for these past five years, has done what they said they were going to do and everybody’s been satisfied with it, then, in my opinion, the commissioners have made a grave error in not renewing Right Ridder’s lease for a longer period of time than two years. Right Rudder cannot invest itself in a two-year lease. Now maybe you don’t want to go 20, but we have to find some middle ground and at least go 10. There’s no reason to replace Right Rudder if they have done what they said they were going to do and everybody is happy, then the commissioners need to honor that contract. Myself, I’m very disappointed. I voted for several of the ladies. I’m very disappointed. I’m wondering now is the animal shelter is going to go forward. If I could go back in time I would have changed my votes on several of the people on this commission. Anyways, do the right thing, use your heads, have some common sense.

