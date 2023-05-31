Sound Off logo 2021

Thank you for decorating your manatee

This is to say thank you to the lady on North Country Club Drive in Crystal River decorating her manatee. For every event or holiday, she dressed the manatee up in a different outfit. We went by today and the kids just went nuts laughing at it. It’s dressed up as a U.S. Army soldier with a rifle, the whole bit, saluting the armed forces and our holiday. She has decorative flags and banners. It’s wonderful. We all on our street get a laugh out of it and smile as we drive by it and recognize how patriotic she is.

