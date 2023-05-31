Thank you for decorating your manatee
This is to say thank you to the lady on North Country Club Drive in Crystal River decorating her manatee. For every event or holiday, she dressed the manatee up in a different outfit. We went by today and the kids just went nuts laughing at it. It’s dressed up as a U.S. Army soldier with a rifle, the whole bit, saluting the armed forces and our holiday. She has decorative flags and banners. It’s wonderful. We all on our street get a laugh out of it and smile as we drive by it and recognize how patriotic she is.
Griner was not ‘unlawfully detained’
Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for having marijuana in her luggage, and she went to jail in Russia because that’s against their law. So, I’m sick and tired of these newscasters saying Brittney Griner was “unlawfully detained” in Russia. No, she wasn’t. She was in the country and broke the law, so she went to jail while awaiting trial, which happens here lots of times. You have some people they don’t let go while you’re waiting for trial. I’m sick and tired of hearing “unlawfully detained.” No. When you’re in another country and you break the law, they detain you just like if you did it in our country.
Animal shelter
I found it interesting this morning … $28 million for Citrus County projects. I’m baffled. If the animal shelter is such a wonderful idea, why didn’t they appropriate money for a new animal shelter? What a total waste of money.
Suck it up buttercup
In regard to Commissioner Finegan wanting a road vacated, my opinion is if you’re too stupid to foresee the problem ahead of time, live with it. As we would say, suck it up buttercup. You made a decision. Live with it. Install a fence like Ruthie did years back to solve her traffic problem.
I’m curious
Please excuse my ignorance but I’m looking at today’s paper, Saturday, May 20, where there’s an article saying that Commissioner Finegan is having doubts about the animal shelter because she doesn’t know about the financing. I’m curious because she’s asking for a road to be vacated on her property. Who is going to pay for that?
Why not use eminent domain?
Why doesn’t the county use eminent domain to acquire property from Commissioner Finegan off her property to form a cul-de-sac circle so that they may have a turnaround there. Using the eminent domain would also not put the problem upon her neighbors and the problem solved, and everybody wins. Just take a quarter or half an acre off of Commissioner Finegan’s property and you’ll have this problem solved. No special favors for the commissioner.
Please explain
Would our county commissioners please explain one thing? What do all these RV parks do for the population of Citrus County? Truly appears you only care about a couple of businesses making money while the lifestyles of 155,000 citizens you’re supposed to be representing are being affected.
Bring more high paying jobs instead
Our county government continuously tells us we need low-cost housing. What they’re saying is they need slave quarters for the people who work for next to nothing in a tourist economy. They should be more concerned with bringing high-paying jobs to the area, but surely that wouldn’t work for the people they truly represent.
Gorsuch comments on COVID-19
This is interesting to read that Trump-appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch felt that COVID-19 orders were among the greatest intrusions on civil liberties. As the article states, COVID-19 was the gravest public health threat in a century. There were those doctors, scientists, politicians and citizens globally that tried their best to stop the spread of the unknown disease to save lives. Then you had those who couldn’t have cared less, thinking all of themselves and their “rights.” Sounds like Gorsuch is taking a page out of the Governor DeSantis playbook.
There’s plenty of other places
Just read an editorial in the paper saying how not putting a rental community in the middle of Oak Village is a setback for the county. Sounds like the “good old boy” system here in Citrus County has the newspaper carrying their water for them. To place an apartment complex in Oak Village is simply to make more money for developers and with no regard for the community residents. There’s plenty of other places to build apartments in Citrus County that doesn’t destroy a whole neighborhood.
Somebody’s getting their pockets filled
It’s amazing. It was only a couple years ago that the price tag for resurfacing the roads in Citrus County was $100 million. Now suddenly the price tag is $188 million. Somebody’s getting their pockets filled.
Solution for the roads
I have a solution for the roads problem. They’re saying 40 percent of the road are in bad condition. Spend all of the allocated money on the roads. Forget the pet project, forget matching funds, forget anything else. Spend all the tax money on fixing existing roads. Stop building roads for new houses when the old roads can’t even be repaired. Thought the new administration that came in would do a little bit better job but it’s the same thing. Roads are terrible and no money to fix them, but we continue to spend new money for new roads and build new houses. They keep going back to the people looking for more, more, more money. Just use a hundred percent of the existing money allocated and any additional funds that are available for the roads and nothing else. Make it a priority instead of looking for a handout. Leave the Nature Coast as it is and fix the existing roads. Just make it a priority instead of asking for more money.