Dear Chronicle...
Would you please report on gas price gouging? Oil is below $70 a barrel but you would never know it at the gas stations here.
Sugarmill apartments are much needed
I'm glad the Chronicle sent us to the video that Steve Ponticos of Sugarmill Woods produced about the upscale apartments in Sugarmill Woods. It's a great project, they're much needed. There's a lack of that type of apartments in Citrus County.
Time to hire new tax collector
Having lived in Crystal River for 26 years, I find it appalling that there are 62 pages of outstanding unpaid taxes for Citrus County that was published in Chronicle on May 5. Is it time to hire a tax collector that will get the job done and take us out of the red?
Respect everyone's opinion?
To the person who responded to the person who said that we all have our own opinions. What is your opinion of Democrats breaking the law on the border? I'm sure you know that 'illegal' means breaking the law. Your opinion on this will decide if I respect your opinion or not.
Legislation is promoting autocracy
As this Florida legislative session ends, "awake" Citrus Countians realize that the anti-woke-inspired legislation desired by the governor and obediently passed by our legislators has made us much less free. Women's rights have been severely restricted. Public education has been hurt as legislators divert money to private schools. Public and school libraries have been muzzled. Voters have been disenfranchised, and the state seeks to interfere with local government rule. It really is time for us to wake up and see that the legislation passed is leading us away from democracy is, in fact, promoting autocracy.
Glamping is awesome
Citrus County's BOCC should approve Fish Creek Glampground in Ozello for three reasons. First, the owners are Citrus County residents and have committed to bringing eco-tourism to Ozello. Second, tourists want to camp near water. They don't want to be inland where there's nothing to do. Third, glamping is awesome!
In favor of glampground
I'm calling in favor of Fish Creek Glampground. Citrus County needs a glampground that is run by an eco-friendly family. It would be good for the county and good for the area.
Supporting glampground
I'm calling in support of the glampground. This is the best thing coming to us and I wish you all would approve it in Citrus County.
Opposed to the glampground
I'm calling about the Fish Creek Glamping and RV sites that are planned for Ozello. I completely oppose this. I think it's a horrible idea. The roads are not capable of that much traffic. It will ruin the ecosystem and is just a bad idea for our area.
Utilize your local people
I recently tore down a deck and had some wood left over that was cut into small pieces into a pile of about 15 large garbage bags and another pile of loose wood. I called a couple that pick up unwanted junk. A 67-year-old man just wanting to make extra money came out and took it all away for an extremely reasonable price and did a fantastic job. We ought to use our local people that really need help.
Out of control burns
200 years late, burning pollutes the air, is proven to contribute to acid rain and is dangerous to emphysema, asthma, COPD and general lung health. Dating back to the Spanish explorers, this irresponsible hazard must stop. How many people die each year in Florida from lung pollution?
Kinnard taxes
Getting votes by pandering to animal hospital fears. Really? The animal hospital will not add one dime to your taxes. Kinnard, on the other hand, can be thanked for two helicopters, $500,000 in fuel and benefits for who? No plan yet for the chopper use. Vote him out or pay the tax.
Response about Tucker Carlson
This is for the person in Sound Off who said, "Tucker Carlson has the guts to speak out and tell the truth." Tucker Carlson won a libel lawsuit several years ago. In 2020, a person tried to sue Tucker Carlson for defamation and spreading false information. Carlson's lawyers literally said nobody really believes Tucker Carlson is reporting to facts. The judge agreed and dismissed the suit. In her ruling, she wrote, "Carlson's words were hyperbolic and entertainment commentary." Don't you understand he tells you lies because he tells you what you want to hear? Sadly, his white national hate is what you crave.
DeSantis isn't campaigning
I'm calling about the person who said that DeSantis is running all over the country campaigning for president. This person does not know that, and we don't know that. It has never been officially said that he's running for president. There's no evidence that DeSantis is running for president. So, people need to get that out of their head. When he announces it, we'll know it, but there is no proof whatsoever that he's running for president. People are just jumping to conclusions.
We're under a burn ban
It's Saturday morning, May 6, Citrus County is under a burn ban and someone out here on Gospel Island is just burning away. You can't even breathe outside.
Please replace benches for seniors
I would like to know why our seniors don't get the respect they deserve when we go shopping to Publix and Walmart and every other place in town. All the benches were removed. Now, a lot of us don't drive so we have to wait for busses or cabs and there is nowhere to sit to wait for these. And if you can't stand or you're disabled, you're out of luck. So, can you please advise and tell me if they can put back some of the benches. That would be much appreciated.
Corporate greed
If you look at the charts, wheat is half the price that it was one year ago, but yet bread has skyrocketed. Another fine example of nothing more than corporate greed.
He was just retaliating
I agree with the person who called Sound Off saying that President Trump should not have condemned John McCain. There is one point that needs to be reviewed or revised. It was John McCain who bad mouthed Trump during the primary election, so Trump was just retaliating against McCain just as he does against other people who bad mouth him, and generally, they bad mouthed him first.