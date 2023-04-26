No breeding until shelters empty
I’m calling about “Proposal would undermine animal welfare” on the Friday, April 21, opinion page. My opinion is that there should be no breeding allowed until dogs are all out of the shelters. If people are forced to take dogs from the shelters, we wouldn’t need a $9 million animal shelter in this county. There are too many dogs in county custody and breeding should be halted until these dogs have been taken. A dog is a dog. You don’t need a purebred dog. A lot of these dogs are mistreated and neglected. I’m not saying all, but a majority of them are. There has to be some guidelines for animals, especially dogs. No dog should be bred until there’s none left in the animal shelter.
Response about sheriff’s hat post
This is in regard to the Saturday, April 23, Sound Off about Sheriff Prendergast’s choice of a hat. You should have done your research before you moved here. Two and a half times as many Republicans than Democrats in Citrus County and no Democrat has been elected here since 2008, and I believe that was a sheriff. That in particular is why I moved here. If I played golf, I would have moved to The Villages. Now if this upsets you, you’re more than welcome to move to Gainesville, Tampa, Orlando or any other place. You should have done your research.
Daily pondering
My daily pondering continues to have one question that truly stumps me. How can anyone call themselves a patriot while simultaneously backing a man for president who led an insurrection attempt to overthrow our government?
Yes, let’s take a look at Trump
Response to “Take a look at Trump” with the person complaining about Trump. Well, let me tell you something. Look at what Trump did when he was president. We had the best economy, lower gas prices, totally energy independent, loads of jobs and it was a fair market trade off. Yeah, I don’t like some of the things he said on his Twitter, but the point is, he ran the country like a business like he should. So, yes, I would take a look at Trump because he deserves to be the president. To me, he was the best president ever. So, all these Democrats who voted for Biden and are now seeing your reward and yet are still blaming Trump, that is really pathetic.
Response to Trump impeachment Sound Off
I’m responding to a Sound Off, “Trump shouldn’t be back in,” where the person is apparently a diehard Trump hater because he was impeached twice. He might have been impeached twice, but he was not found guilty, so he was not removed from the presidency. You can say all you want about Trump, but he was the best president we ever had. Unfortunately, it’s people like you who despise one man and hate him so much, but he was the best president ever, bottom line.
Something very wrong with commission
What is wrong with this commission? First, we got Schlabach who wants to lay out steel planks to correct a road. Secondly, we have the monkey fiasco, air conditioning. Next, we have the pet pavilion. And now here’s Holly Davis with this off-the-wall thing to bring in these people that, quite frankly, don’t fit with this population here in Crystal River. We’re sort of low key. It is absolutely discouraging to see a great community like this held captive by such a bunch of spendthrifts.
Growth equals destruction
Friday, April 21, Chronicle headlines next phase of the parkway. That means more destruction to Citrus County, more land clearing, trees destroyed, more paving over of water recharge areas, making more heat to add to global warming. Is this what we want? More homes, more people, more traffic, more taxes, more congestion, more destruction of all the wonderful things that we were living with and enjoying before our county leaders let us be overrun by all this destruction. It proceeds faster and faster every year, and one day in the near future it will all be gone. The only solution being discussed is planning ahead with ways to manage and control this destruction. There has been no managing or control of what has already been done and there will be nothing in the future that can get ahold of the destruction caused by any kind of growth.
Listen to your people, commissioners
Why are the commissioners not listening to the people? They continue to build houses. They say there’s no water. They can’t fix the roads. But they continue to issue permits for more houses, more building. Listen to the people. Leave the county alone.
DeSantis is dangerous
DeSantis is so dangerous. This week alone, he took away alimony payments to 3,000 old ladies that live in Florida that were getting the money from their husbands. These were stay-at-home moms that gave up their career for years so their husbands could get rich. I can’t imagine what DeSantis is going to do next? He knows all the laws and all the loopholes and how to get around anything. And now once a month he’s electrocuting people on death row and now he’s changed the vote to only eight people have to approve it out of 12. He’s unbelievable. He has to be stopped. You can stop it with one vote of yours.
DeSantis taking trip on taxpayer dime too
I heard on Fox News that DeSantis will soon be traveling abroad to visit with leaders of America’s allies, which is something normally done by a candidate for presidency. Only thing is, DeSantis isn’t a declared candidate yet, so does that mean he’ll be traveling at the expense of Florida taxpayers? Must be. He isn’t yet working for the federal government. How many Republicans will be calling about that the same way they have recently about President Biden’s trip to Ireland at the expense of the American taxpayer? Can’t wait to read the Sound Offs.
Uneducated society
After reading some of the Sound Offs about Donald Trump, I understand how we got an ineffective president now. We have a society of uneducated people.
This is ridiculous
I think it’s totally ridiculous that all the schools in New York by 2025 must get rid of all Native American words like Indians, braves, warriors, any type of mascot from it. And they say that once they’ve removed the mascots, it could become a building barrier for safe and maturing school communities and improve academic achievements. That’s just ridiculous.
Don’t forget Biden too
This is in response to Saturday, April 22, “Same offense should mean both arrested” regarding the young man who was arrested for taking, keeping and showing off classified documents, and then they think Trump should be arrested for taking, keeping and showing off classified documents, but they failed to add Joe Biden who had stacks and stacks of taking for years and years when he wasn’t even president of the United States.
Name your groomer
If you are happy with your pet groomer and you’ve been with them for 20 years, why don’t you put their name in the paper? I would love to go there.
Presidents’ children aren’t running the country
Have you ever known a drug addict? Hunter Biden was a drug addict, admitted by the president, and then he got into trouble and now he may be reformed. Trump’s children had an illegal company. Jimmy Carter’s brother Billy was in trouble and Ronald Reagan’s sister or daughter was always in the papers. I don’t care about the presidents’ children. They’re not running the country. The president is.
We’re in a drought
It seems that if you don’t care that you’re spending over $6 for a package of cigarettes, you probably don’t realize that we’re in a drought and throwing your cigarette butts out of the window of your car or truck is really the second dumbest thing you’re doing.
Reply to ‘not receiving mail’
This is to the person complaining they didn’t get their mail after they moved to another county. I hope you filled out a forwarding address card; and after that, I hope you realize you have to notify each and every one of your people in your address book. If you can’t trust them, you have to do it yourself. You have to call each and every person, your utilities, your water, your bills, everything. You can’t count on them; you have to notify those people yourself.
I saw that a Calvin Adams is running for sheriff, and I would love for him to run, and I’d most certainly vote for him.