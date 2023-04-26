Sound Off logo 2021

No breeding until shelters empty

I’m calling about “Proposal would undermine animal welfare” on the Friday, April 21, opinion page. My opinion is that there should be no breeding allowed until dogs are all out of the shelters. If people are forced to take dogs from the shelters, we wouldn’t need a $9 million animal shelter in this county. There are too many dogs in county custody and breeding should be halted until these dogs have been taken. A dog is a dog. You don’t need a purebred dog. A lot of these dogs are mistreated and neglected. I’m not saying all, but a majority of them are. There has to be some guidelines for animals, especially dogs. No dog should be bred until there’s none left in the animal shelter.

