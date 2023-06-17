Sound Off logo 2021

You people asked for this

I can appreciate Commissioner Kinnard’s wanting to name a new stretch of parkway after Mr. Kimbrough. I’m sure it’s a couple of good old boys doing the same thing they’ve always done. I respect Kimbrough’s dedication to this project, but a more appropriate name for this parkway would be “the end of the Nature Coast” because that’s what it is. Build the parkway and they will come. Build an airport for the wealthy and they will come. Forget about us people that live here and residents and constituents that have been here forever. Pitiful, just pitiful. And then complain when we get hit with a crime wave and don’t give the sheriff any money. That’s ridiculous.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle