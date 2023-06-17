You people asked for this
I can appreciate Commissioner Kinnard’s wanting to name a new stretch of parkway after Mr. Kimbrough. I’m sure it’s a couple of good old boys doing the same thing they’ve always done. I respect Kimbrough’s dedication to this project, but a more appropriate name for this parkway would be “the end of the Nature Coast” because that’s what it is. Build the parkway and they will come. Build an airport for the wealthy and they will come. Forget about us people that live here and residents and constituents that have been here forever. Pitiful, just pitiful. And then complain when we get hit with a crime wave and don’t give the sheriff any money. That’s ridiculous.
We’ve got one of the best sheriff’s departments around. I don’t know why there’s always conflict or why you’re always questioning the man’s abilities. He’s got a good team and a good crew.
I have no obligations to anyone, but whenever I asked these guys, they always say that they are well-equipped, and they feel secure, but money could be better, it certainly could. But they’re here and they’re helping us, and we need to remember that. You people asked for this.
It’s just starting
An article in the paper says the airports need to be fixed, both county airports need to be improved, so they are the gateway into Citrus County for wealthy people and need sprucing up. Well, let the wealthy people pay for it, and the commissioners set your sights on something else besides trying to bring in more and more buildings and people.
You’re ruining the Nature Coast. There’s no turning back. And then everybody complains when the sheriff needs money for his budget because social services are being drained and all the crime that’s going to come with it.
If you think the last few little hold ups and shootings in Crystal River are over, it’s just starting people. You brought that gate open with you. I don’t know what’s the matter with you guys. You really need to open your eyes and look what you’ve done.
Go Mr. Davis
Good write up in the June 6 paper regarding slow progress on U.S. 19 from Scott Davis compared to Empire State crew in the ’30s. No comparison. Old guys win. Scott’s dad is my auto teacher at WTRS. Go Mr. Davis.
Strongest BOCC in 50 years
As a Citrus County citizen of over 50 years, I can tell you that we now have the strongest BOCC in a half century. Finally, some commissioners working at the level of Jean Grant and Dennis Damato. To you, chairman Ruthie, have a quick and speedy recovery. Your copilot will fly the plane well until you return to the pilot seat.
Why wasn’t this your tone before now?
Gouvellis, what is the matter with you and your minions on the editorial board? After printing gallons of ink pushing Ruthie Schlabach’s agenda to spend multimillions to build a dog and cat assisted living facility, complete with all the latest medical technology, you have the gall to print such a ridiculous editorial to suggest building a limited human mental health facility. From your editorial, “Implement what is financially feasible now … Establish a core facility …” only then “as financial circumstances allow” even consider “additional enhancements.” Why wasn’t this your tone while pushing the animal assisted living facility, especially given the fact that one already exists?
Whatever you do, don’t vote him in
Well, here he goes again sending people to California from other states. It’s stated in today’s Chronicle, June 7, that he has signed a law providing $12 million for his migrant relocation. It must be nice, he knows he’s got a nice place to live, plenty of food, everything he wants.
What about our homeless veterans and senior citizens that don’t know where they’re going to live or when they’re going to get their next meal?
That $12 million could have gone to better use. Please, whatever you do, don’t vote him in.
Facts vs. opinions
Please state facts with references when calling in Sound Off when writing about our politicians.
For example, “June 4, BBC said unemployment in the U.S. is at 3.9 percent and 338,000 new jobs were created last month,” versus innuendos like, “’Sleepy Joe’ just can’t get anything right. Everybody knows he’s just no good.”
Sheriff, do something about this
I’d like to know why there’s so many people with trailers behind their truck or car with no plates on them? I have vehicles and trailers and stuff, and I have to buy a plate very year. I don’t understand why there’s so many of them that I see on the road every day with no tags on the vehicle.
This is getting kind of sickening because if there’s an accident or something they could drop the trailer and take off and I’d never know who they are.
I wish the sheriff would do something about all the crime and corruption going on in this county because it doesn’t seem like he’s doing very much besides watching drug houses.
Drought versus fireworks this July
Just reading the Chronicle this morning, June 7, and I see where the Citrus County commissioners voted unanimously to do away with the burn ban here, claiming there is no drought conditions. Obviously, none of them live in the center part of the county. We have less than three inches of rain for the total for the whole year. I’m just wondering, I see the fireworks tents are going up. I wonder if money talks more than the conditions of our county.
Deficiencies in masculinity
Some of the most aggressive drivers in this county are men in oversized pickup trucks. Many of them are constantly speeding and the biggest boys of the bunch love to tailgate within a few feet of your bumper. I don’t know what deficiencies in their masculinity makes them behave this way, but I sure wish our lives weren’t put in danger so they could make up for it.
Our Florida tax money being used in Texas
I read in the paper that our Governor DeSantis is spending $12 million to fly people from other states, namely right now El Paso, Texas, to California, using our Florida tax money or money that was allocated for us to use in Florida. Why is our governor spending our Florida money in Texas sending people to California and/or other places? That makes absolutely no sense to me how we can agree with him spending our money to send people from other places to other places. It’s insane.
Cattledog needs better chairs
I’m calling to say I went to Cattledog Coffee Roasters today. It was a very nice place and they have delicious coffee, but they have chairs and tables outside and I sat down there for about 10 minutes and the chairs were just so terribly uncomfortable, I couldn’t sit there any longer. So, I was just wondering maybe it would be a good idea to get some better chairs for people to sit out there. Otherwise it was OK to go there.
Goodbye planet Earth
From New York City, worst air quality on the planet from forest fires up in Canada, the whole northeast. Hmm, that’s more Democrat territory, so I guess Republicans don’t really worry about climate change and the forest fires. Hmm, people’s whole towns burned in California the last couple of years, but that’s the Democrats, too. So, I guess the Republicans aren’t going to worry about climate change out there in San Francisco in 2020 when it looked like New York City does. Yep, just don’t talk about the environment, Mike Pence, in your town hall meeting with other Republicans, talk about the economy and inflation. Once it hits your southern and Midwest states with fires and pollution, I don’t think the economy and inflation is going to be your priority anymore. I think the health and staying alive on this planet, just ask people drowning along the Mississippi River with their record floods the last couple of years. Environment, number one issue. The president and the world needs to protect the environment, biodiversity, bees dying when they supply 70 percent of vegetables and fruits. Every three bites of food humans take is dependent on pollination by bees who are dying because of chemicals which are still allowed to be used. Poisoning ourselves, poisoning our planet. Goodbye planet Earth.