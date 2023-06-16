Remove the leeches in our commission
I have never called Sound Off before, but I was moved to by this June 5 newsprint concerning road conditions in this county. People through the Chronicle have been very vocal regarding the roads and there has been little, if any, responses by the commissioners. I am incensed with their lack of concern.
Now, shift to the headline of the June 5 paper and you will find the county commissioners very concerned about expanding the airports. Jeff Kinnard said they need to get more hangars built to get bigger planes here to bring more people to create more road problems.
However, the icing on the cake for me was Ruthie Schlabach’s statement that we need to spruce up the airports for the wealthy people coming to our wonderful county. Imagine that. Forget about the people who are struggling day-to-day to meet their obligations but be concerned about the wealthy. If there is anyone out there that would be interested in running for any of the county seats, I would support them in any way I can. I am too old to run for any office, but I am not too old to go door-to-door and support someone who is really concerned with the problems facing our great county. Just let the Chronicle know and we will form an association to remove these leeches that are ruining our county.
Sold, sold, sold
Our neighboring county, Marion County, does not forget to promote their one cent sales tax for infrastructure projects. “Your penny at work” signs are posted at Marion Oaks, repaving and other projects that fall under this ballot box initiative. Maybe this is a process we could use here on the Nature Coast. Details at marionsalestax.org.
Sad reflection on healthcare
I think it’s admirable that we’re having so many fundraisers for the deputy injured down by Lecanto High School, but it’s a sad reflection on the state of healthcare in the United States that we have to have these fundraisers for this deputy to be able to pay for his healthcare.
My money talks too
Your front page on June 6 with Mr. Kimbrough and Massullo almost made me puke. I had an account at SunTrust when I first moved here, and then I learned of their promotion of the destruction of the county with parkway back in 2000 and immediately removed my money. And I will not go to any doctor that is associated either. You’re talking about money? Well, my money talks, too.
Stop using growth hormones
My wife has been telling me for a long time that she thinks people became obese when they started putting growth hormones into animal food.
I finally Googled the connection, and she is absolutely correct. Our government needs to stop allowing food producers to put growth hormones into animals raised for human consumption. This appalling health problem can be stopped simply by changing the rules. We have so many people in our nation that suffer unnecessarily from obesity. We need to make this a high priority national issue.
Imposter president
There are those who are calling President Biden a part-time president. That’s a horrible thing. What they should call him is an impostor president.