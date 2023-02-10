SOUND OFF logo 2021

Social Security in not an entitlement

I am calling about the the Opinion column (about Star Parker writing about our Social Security being an entitlement). First of all, we paid in to Social Security all our life. Second of all, the government stole money from Social Security and never paid it back. So when they pay it back, we should be OK when the government pays back the money that they owe us in Social Security. It is not an entitlement. We paid for this money and they are enabling the government to say that we are bankrupt. We are not. They have our money because they borrowed it for some reason or another. And it has me so upset that they’re taking away from Social Security ….

