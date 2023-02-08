Sound Off logo 2021

They changed how they report crime

(Re Monday, Jan. 30’s front-page story, “Florida’s DeSantis announces crime-fighting initiatives”): The report done today on how crime has lowered in Florida is very interesting because they also changed the methodology of reporting crimes. So where two crimes used to be reported, let’s say there was an assault and robbery, only the assault would be reported instead of two crimes being reported. There was an interesting article on this in the Tampa Bay News and it would be nice to see if this would also be covered at the Citrus County Chronicle.

