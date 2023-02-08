They changed how they report crime
(Re Monday, Jan. 30’s front-page story, “Florida’s DeSantis announces crime-fighting initiatives”): The report done today on how crime has lowered in Florida is very interesting because they also changed the methodology of reporting crimes. So where two crimes used to be reported, let’s say there was an assault and robbery, only the assault would be reported instead of two crimes being reported. There was an interesting article on this in the Tampa Bay News and it would be nice to see if this would also be covered at the Citrus County Chronicle.
He should be careful
I enjoy reading “Ask The Builder” column by Tim Carter in your Sunday paper. This past Sunday, Jan. 29, he wrote about “The pros and cons of foam insulation” (HomeFront, Page E4). Well, I hope he’s careful because a new home’s being built on his street and says he “visited the job site countless times to check on the progress and to observe the quality of the workmanship,” and he’s taken “40 videos showing mistakes and shortfalls.” Well, I hope he’s careful, because remember the time a guy on the East Coast went a couple times in a house being built and some guys got suspicious … and got out and shot and killed the guy. So, Tim Carter, you’ve got to be careful, buddy, in today’s world. Hope you have permission to trespass on these people’s new house being built on your street.
The monkeys are not lost
I’m calling the Sound Off with regard to the Jan. 30 Sound Off, “Where are the monkeys?” (Page A6). Where are the monkeys from Monkey Island? You can probably find them in Inverness … It would be the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners.
Didn’t like the emergency room
I was at (a hospital) today and this girl comes in and her foot is bleeding, but she had it all wrapped up and everything. The nurse or nurse practitioner or whatever comes out in the waiting room, unwraps it with the blood going all over and I had my child with me. I mean, what is wrong? I was just blown away. You don’t do that. That’s a rule. I’m just overwhelmed. I’m very disgusted.
Don’t call women girls
This is in reference to the Jan. 30 (front-page) article on Dunnellon jockey Mattie Martin. This was a good article right up until the last sentence when Ms. Martin was referred to as a “girl” (Page A4). Mattie Martin is an accomplished woman in her early 30s. When will society stop insulting women by calling them girls? Would a 30-something male jockey be referred to as a boy?
Can we approve people?
To the person that says we should have a say in what businesses move to Citrus County and what kind of store it should be, etc. I think the same thing should hold true for the type of people that we want to let come to the county and who comes to the county. We should all have a voice in that, too. Just saying. Have a good one.
No new road taxes
(Re Tuesday, Jan. 31’s Page A3 story, “County to explore hiking transportation impact fees to pay for road resurfacing”): About 10 years ago, maybe longer, Citrus County put a gas tax on. We were told that was to pay for repaving all the roads in the county. Now they want to add a sales tax, raise the impact fees, but nobody mentions the gas tax. We know it’s increased every year just from the growth and the number of people using gas now in the county. Why can’t somebody tell us how much money this gas tax raises every year and where the money has been going? I think we should take care of this first before we add any other taxes.
The repaving issue
I’m calling about an article that you had in the paper about the county commissioners concerning the repaving issue. I would like to suggest to them that they look up a company called the Slurry Seal. It’s a company that goes out and instead of completely repaving streets, they slurry seal them. It’s a special process that goes down like a paver, but it’s liquid. It goes down brown and in four to six hours, it dries black and you can drive on it right away. It will last from six to nine years or longer for lighter traffic, which we have a lot of here. So have the county commissioners look up the product called slurry seal, not slurry coat. Coat is where you coat it down; slurry seal is a natural process. The cost of slurry seal is probably around 50 cents to 80 cents a square foot compared to repaving, which runs up to $4 or $5 a square foot. So we could repave three times as much pavement as we’re charging for repaving …
We need one garbage collection company
I have a suggestion after reading “Finegan wants to beautify Citrus County” in this morning’s paper. If our government, the county commissioners, would only have one waste management in this county, we wouldn’t have garbage every day. Every day of the week, it’s sitting out in our driveways on my street, my cul-de-sac. Maybe we could have four in the county so there would still be some competition, but every area would only have one. Great way to beautify Citrus County. Keep the garbage and recyclables off the roads every single day and you have it one day a week.
At last! Let’s clean up the county
At last! Someone wants to see Citrus County relieved of all of its roadside trash. Thank you, thank you, Diana Finegan, for heading up this project. And don’t forget, a steep fine would do a lot towards discouraging people to be throwing their (fast-food) bags and their cigarette boxes and all their other little trash out onto our roads. Thank you.
New York, not Florida
To the Sound Off where it says “Governor needs to rethink stance,” about the gas stoves (Tuesday, Jan. 31, Page A9): That’s not the Florida governor; that’s the governor in New York who wants to ban gas stoves. It’s the New York governor, not the Florida governor. So correct your mistake.
Medicare Advantage is BS
I’m responding to your article on “Why do so many choose Medicare Advantage?” Totally disagree with your article, totally. People think they get all this and that. Yeah, OK, fine you can have your doctor, but what happens when you go to a specialty hospital like Shands or Tampa (General) and they don’t cover you? Or, if you need a certain doctor and you don’t have it in your plan, guess what? You have to pay 60 percent of the co-pay. What about tier medicines on 3, 4 and 5? How much are those? They don’t tell you the deductible for those. It’s just totally B.S.
You paved paradise
You paved paradise – Hunter Springs – to put up a parking lot. Now you’re complaining it’s too crowded. You took a beautiful lot of woods that sang a beautiful song and buffered the houses behind it. You destroyed a beautiful habitat and a natural sponge to put up a parking lot. Why does the county and city planners feel they need to devour every piece of undeveloped property? The water will come. Are you not paying any attention? Where will it be absorbed when you have turned everything into a parking lot?
Never point a gun at anyone
So they charged Alec Baldwin with manslaughter – whoop-de-do … Anybody with a pea brain knows you never point a gun at nobody, whether it’s unloaded or not. Even in the Westerns, they’re far away and they don’t ever point a gun at a person. Look at the movies they made, like with John Wayne. No telling how many times they shot on his shows and nobody ever got hurt.
Too much for a parking ticket
Regarding the letter to the editor, “Parking tickets were unnecessary,” by Sue Paidl about the Manatee Festival: It’s $5 for each of us to get in, but wow, that person that had to pay $50 for a parking ticket for being 6 inches over the line that’s way too much. Paying $50 for a parking ticket? It should be $25 at the very most. They’re getting too rich over there.
Let’s get out the blinker fluid
This is “Big Guy Hawkeye” in regards to giving classes for using or not using turn signals and the person to help out with blinker fluid . We can start a stand in the corner of Walmart in Lecanto and apply for a permit. Let’s get started.
Take care of the roads
In response to “County to explore hiking transportation impact fees to pay for road resurfacing.” They said they’re already behind by 50 percent? That’s totally ridiculous. If the roads continue to get used and used, they’re only going to get worse. So why are they constantly building and allowing all these apartment complexes and houses to be built and other stuff to be built? They’re only adding more traffic to the roads. So let’s take care of the roads first before allowing any apartment complexes and etc. Totally ridiculous.
Congress people should pay their own way
I’m calling concerning the article on the “National debt (reflects a nation that has lost its way,” by Star Parker, Page A10). I was going to say if you’re going to speak of entitlements, why don’t we discuss the entitlement that all of Congress gets: full retirement and lifetime medical benefits after only five years. Everyone in Congress has a job outside of Congress or a career and should be paying for their own retirement and medical benefits.
Social Security in not an entitlement
I am calling about the the Opinion column about Star Parker writing about our Social Security being (an entitlement). First of all, we paid in to Social Security all our life. Second of all, the government stole money from Social Security and never paid it back. So when they pay it back, we should be OK when the government pays back the money that they owe us in Social Security. It is not an entitlement. We paid for this money and they are enabling the government to say that we are bankrupt. We are not. They have our money because they borrowed it for some reason or another. And it has me so upset that they’re taking away from Social Security …