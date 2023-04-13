Cut the weeds
I can’t believe the total lack of pride that the employees within this county have. Would someone please cut the weeds around the school bus on County Road 486? Some take a lot of effort.
Bring back movie schedules
Would you please carry the Regal movie schedule in the paper again? I am an avid movie-goer, but like so many others, I am not a computer owner or user. Therefore I have to impose on a friend to give me the movie info every week.
We’re going down the tube fast
I see the Democrats don’t care about the Catholic Church at all. Anybody can vandalize it as long as they’re a Democrat, I guess, and get away with it. This just goes to show you where this country’s headed. We’re going down the tube fast here and the Republicans ain’t doing nothing about it. And they go after Trump. They probably spent who knows how much trying to get Trump out of the way and they just can’t do it. If this was justice, they’d be doing the Clintons and their tax returns, Obama and definitely his tax returns, and the Biden family. They’re all crooks and make the mafia look like a kindergarten class. It’s unbelievable what they’re doing to this country and getting away with it. And like one Senate guy that does the prayer in the Senate, he said, “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” And that’s exactly what’s happening in this country.
Use tourist dollars for monkeys
If Monkey Island is such a tourist attraction, why don’t we use tourist dollars to make improvements to Monkey Island? Why should we use county tax dollars to improve Monkey Island when tourist dollars can be used because it’s such a tourist attraction?
Witch hunt is over
The “witch hunt” is over. The witch has been arrested in New York and is about to be arrested in Georgia and Florida.
Lowman? Pro bono?
After the commissioners’ decision, does that mean that Lowman will become the county’s pro bono attorney? Yeah right.
Monkey out of me
I’m kind of amazed we only had two commissioners who said, “You’re not going to make a monkey out of me.” Shame on the other three.
That’s not very nice
Sadly, a recent letter to the editor referred to democrats as “leftist communists.” Just wondering, would that person like to be referred to as a “knuckle dragging, cousin kissing …” Of course not. That wouldn’t be very nice. I would like that person to understand that Fox News isn’t the only fiction comedy show currently available on television.
The Biden cabal
It now appears that Obama is a part of the “Biden cabal.” Why? Because Hunter Biden visited the Obama White House over 80 times. Now think about it a little bit. What do you suppose he was doing there?
China seems pleased
That $3 million payment from China to Joe Biden apparently means that China is highly pleased with Biden’s progress in making the United States of America a subsidiary of communist China.
Take care of your garbage
This is for the person on Birch Tree Street. Their garbage has been on the edge of their lawn close to the street for nine days. Yesterday, April 10, with the stormy winds, there were five large garbage containers, plus several boxes. The containers were stacked high with a lot of plastic bags, and some of them were blown off onto the street. I stopped my truck and picked up two of the bags and placed them back on the containers. Is this going to be something that’s going to go on and on with these people on Birch Tree Street? Please find a better way to keep your garbage off the street. I think there is going to be a bad accident or even worse yet somebody would get hurt. Please take care of your garbage.
Florida’s legislative priorities
Thanks for your good editorial on April 7, it was called Missed Public Safety Opportunity. It told about how Florida failed to do the paperwork needed to secure $15 million in federal funds to fight gun violence. The money could have been used to support training for law enforcement, programs such as drug or mental health programs, or public education. Meanwhile, a bill that would have beefed up requirements to store guns securely has not even had a hearing in the legislature and a bill that would have strengthened our red flag laws has also been completely ignored by our legislators. Instead, our governor signed a law removing the requirements for permits, training and background checks for concealed carry. It’s a sad commentary on Florida’s priority.
People worked hard for this
A message to our county commissioners … Many people in this county have worked hard all their lives and have spent their life savings and retirement to live in beautiful neighborhoods of single-family homes. The fact that you’re even considering allowing a greedy developer to place a large rental apartment complex in the middle of these communities is a complete betrayal to those who voted for you. The zoning board has already let all these voters and citizens down. Don’t let greed get in the way of you.
Blow that money
I can’t believe $100,000 for air conditioning at Monkey Island. Do they know that Home Depot sells window air conditioning at $150? How many window air conditioners can you buy with $100,000? The monkeys live in a jungle with humidity. Way to go, commissioners, blow that money.
More like Circus County
I’m calling about Monkey Island. The animal shelter has been waiting for how long? They have all their donations. They should have all the money to build a new one. That animal shelter is not good. It’s horrible to volunteer in, which I do, and now you’re talking about putting air conditioning for monkeys? I don’t think monkeys need air conditioning. So, I think the county needs to decide what is more important. These poor dogs are sitting in the heat, but monkeys can have air conditioning? I don’t know. Citrus County is becoming circus county.
Our property value is being destroyed
This is in response to the person who said the homeowners in Ozello, Sugarmill Woods and Terra Vista need to quit crying about development. You obviously haven’t had your property value destroyed by a county government who continuously supports the big money developers against the needs of the residents of established communities. Also, once again, we have to ask, what is in it for these folks to go against the wishes of these communities? It certainly is a head scratcher, isn’t it?
Inverness club is great
I’m a resident of the Inverness Club, just wanted to say that I think for the price you pay here … It’s secluded. It’s lovely. The staff is great, the food is good and I would just like everybody to know that. I’ve been here for quite a while. We go on trips, we have activities going on for everybody.
Too much violence in media
Maybe the reason the past four to five years there have been so many random killings at schools, shopping centers and places of gathering by young people with AK-47s or guns of that type, shooting down total strangers just to kill, is maybe too many movies, TV shows, music and books with violence in details shown repeatedly, frequently. Young people see this so consistently it becomes reality, but this isn’t what life is about.
People could use the monkey money
I have nothing against monkeys living on the island and getting a new house, but I’m quite sure that, that $100,000 they want to put in for the air conditioning would go a lot further if they give it to some people in Citrus County who can’t afford to upgrade their house for a leaky roof, bad doors, rotten wood, whatever. Some old veteran, some old person or a person who’s down on their luck living in the house that needs some work. I can’t see giving the monkeys $100,000 so they can live in air conditioning when there’s people in need in this county who could use it a lot better.
Too much medicine
The ads on TV tell us all to take all kinds of different pills and products to improve general health. I take the brain pill Prevagen, Relaxium Sleep and use my number two pillow, as well as taking SuperBeets and Balance of Nature. When I wake up in the morning, looking in the mirror, I do not know who I am from all this medicine. I have to check my driver’s license and I hope the license is correct.