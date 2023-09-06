Let’s finish U.S. 19 first
Saturday, Sept. 2, page B5, “Finally! The CR 491 widening is coming.” Whoa. Stop right there. Let’s finish U.S. Highway 19, you jerks. Nobody has worked on U.S. 19 for over six months and nobody in the county commissioner office cares. What a bunch of wasted people. Widen C.R. 491 when U.S. 19 looks like it’s been for the last six months, and if a person went back it’d probably be for over a year. County commissioners, get off of what you’re sitting on and do some work. I hope when it comes election time, each one of you people will get a pink slip.
Here goes another greedy corporation
Disney wants to recoup the money up lost from Disney World here in Florida, so they’re trying to charge us, and I say us because we will end up paying Spectrum more money because they’re going to get charged more money, just to watch their stupid programs. Boy, it must be nice to be greedy and have more money than they know what to do with, but yet they want more. I’m not a fan of Disney anymore. It used to be nice. I went there a while ago when it was beautiful. Now it’s just all greed. That’s all they want. Maybe Spectrum can find something else to replace Disney and ESPN. There’s plenty more out there. Okay. That’s my two cents.
Just drive out and you’ll see
Another reason to not have RVs in Ozello is the width of the trail right when you enter and leave. I passed power trucks coming and going on that road and had to drive onto the two-foot shoulder to pass them. RVs wouldn’t be able to pass without sliding into the ditch, totally blocking all traffic and requiring a tow truck. I’m not sure how RVs would navigate the steep bridge right before you get to the campground. Not only might be too steep for a long vehicle, but the bridge might not be able to bear the weight. Furthermore, the RV would have to clear the bridge before another vehicle could use it.
Fix board in Crystal Oaks
Are they ever going to fix the big board in Crystal Oaks that was hit by something? It looks terrible and it’s an eyesore. I was wondering if anybody is on top of that?
Local job idea
I’m thinking this would be a good job for a young person, summer job or full time or part time, whatever. In this particular case, bicycle shops. I have a three-wheeled electric bike and bicycle shops in our Homosassa/Crystal River area, they do not pick up and deliver. I mean, if I had a pickup truck and was a young person and had this information, go to the bicycle shop, give them your information and when a customer needs a pick up, they call you and it’s all yours, pickup and delivery you’ll get paid for. Good money, not too much hard work. Good luck with that.
Why is our gas so much higher?
I drove the Tampa/Clearwater area yesterday, Sept. 1, and the gas prices were $3.45 per gallon. Meanwhile, our prices are like $3.69 per gallon or higher. What’s going on?
Let the working class make decisions
This is a concerned citizen calling in about the age of politicians. I think they should put an age limit of 65. Once you have reached the 65 age limit, you should not be able to hold any type of office, period. Once you start collecting money from the government, you should not be part of the government. That should be a conflict of interest. And your mental sharpness has declined tremendously after that day. They should let people that are in the working class decide what goes on, not people that are beyond their prime.
Is it just me?
I hope Sound Off prints this just to see if other people feel the same way as I do or if it’s just me. I mean, right after a storm when people are without electricity and without certain electrical appliances, that our electric companies, for whatever reason, they don’t work on weekends or holidays or, God forbid, if there’s a little sprinkle in the air. I mean, it’s a storm kind of thing, even if they get paid overtime, shouldn’t they be out there trying to connect these people rather than waiting for the next eight-hour day to start their shift? It’s unbelievable to me that this is an emergency after such a storm, and there’s probably a lot of life electrical appliances that are needed, but they can’t get them because there’s no power, and there’s no power until the next eight-hour shift. Is it just me?
Can’t even use restrooms we paid for
Beautiful Labor Day weekend here in downtown Inverness, and here at Liberty Park at the Depot and the restrooms that we paid all that money for are locked tight. Lots of people around trying to enjoy the downtown area park and you can’t even use the restrooms. What’s wrong with the Parks and Recreation Department?
Hopefully DeSantis saw it
Hopefully our governor saw Crystal Square when he toured Crystal River. Maybe he can get something done. Nobody in this county seems to be able to accomplish anything.
Flag printed wrong on Labor Day
No one at the Chronicle, not one person noticed the mistake in the printed flag in Labor Day’s Monday, Sept. 4, paper? Not one person noticed that there was a problem? That’s strange.
Editor’s Note: The U.S. flag published in the Chronicle is the correct way to display a flag vertically.
Why is the flag always printed wrong?
On a number of occasions the Chronicle has printed the full page American flag and, I noticed it again today, Labor Day, why are the stars always in the wrong corner of the flag when it’s printed in the paper? Am I missing something?
This is the world we live in
Right out the gate, I feel like the bottom of the food chain. Nobody cares, it’s as simple as that. I live in old Homosassa and still have no power. People say it’s because there’s a power pole down or a limb on the power line. Well, I understand all of this. The question is, don’t the electric people know this? I can’t fix the problem, but they can and this is my point of calling into Sound Off. It’s coming up to the noon hour and I haven’t seen one electric truck, not one. Yes, I know it’s Sunday and tomorrow is a holiday, but we just came through a hurricane and we’re still in some sort of emergency, aren’t we? No doubt someone somewhere has it worse than I do right now. Is there no one out there trying to help them in a possible life-threatening situation because it’s their day off? This is a world we live in today; “I’ve got mine. The heck with you if you don’t have yours.” Thank you, Citrus County.