Let’s finish U.S. 19 first

Saturday, Sept. 2, page B5, “Finally! The CR 491 widening is coming.” Whoa. Stop right there. Let’s finish U.S. Highway 19, you jerks. Nobody has worked on U.S. 19 for over six months and nobody in the county commissioner office cares. What a bunch of wasted people. Widen C.R. 491 when U.S. 19 looks like it’s been for the last six months, and if a person went back it’d probably be for over a year. County commissioners, get off of what you’re sitting on and do some work. I hope when it comes election time, each one of you people will get a pink slip.

