Get it together, Commission

The Board of County Commission needs to throttle back on the new building permits. They’ve entered the point of no return already on what used to be Nature Coast. And yes, there is a need for term limits like all politicians should have. Been spending and catering to the highest bidder, enough is enough. Ideas like repairing the roads with military pads – Really? What are you going to do then? Get some shipping containers and fill them with dog kennels and crates and make that the new animal shelter? What are you thinking? Let’s get some things done. No more new stuff. Finish the old stuff.

