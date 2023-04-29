Get it together, Commission
The Board of County Commission needs to throttle back on the new building permits. They’ve entered the point of no return already on what used to be Nature Coast. And yes, there is a need for term limits like all politicians should have. Been spending and catering to the highest bidder, enough is enough. Ideas like repairing the roads with military pads – Really? What are you going to do then? Get some shipping containers and fill them with dog kennels and crates and make that the new animal shelter? What are you thinking? Let’s get some things done. No more new stuff. Finish the old stuff.
Wrong of Bed, Bath & Beyond
Bed, Bath and Beyond blew $1 billion on stock buybacks, a direct cash transfer to the shareholders in 2021. Now, it’s bankrupt because of that $1 billion hole and no severance for workers who have been there 20 years or more. That’s wrong.
Thank you for turning in my wallet
This is for the kind, wonderful person who found my wallet at Beall’s and had the decency and God’s blessing to turn it in at Beall’s. That wallet walked all the way down from the UPS Store without a stop until it got to Beall’s, so I really want to thank that person for turning it in and for Beall’s to call me. Thanks so much. It meant a lot.
It’s only going to get worse
I got a good laugh today reading Sound Off, “Contractors go away.” Well, we wanted them to go away 60 years ago when we were kids growing up here. It was great and then it just started growing and growing and growing, and you know what it’s never going to stop. Citrus Hills used to be the Sky High Ranch, and I can go on and on from there, but it used to be a beautiful place. Now it’s just like Tampa and St. Pete in places, and it’s only going to get worse.
Cut government salaries, not social services
Kevin McCarthy should cut the salaries and benefits of the worthless Congress people if he wants to save money instead of cutting various social services. Wake up America.
Trump didn’t spend his own money at all
Someone called Sound Off claiming Trump spent his own money for overseas trips. This is complete fiction. According to Judicial Watch, which is a conservative watchdog group, Trump’s overseas trips cost American taxpayers in excess of $15 million each trip, and every trip he took to Mar-a-Lago, and there were many, cost over $1 million. Trump didn’t spend a dime of his own money on these.
Deeply saddened by this
I was deeply saddened reading a Sound Off that explained Trump was fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money, explained he paid for all his own trips, and he was so generous he never even took a salary. What saddens me most is people like this who are so out of touch with reality are still permitted to vote.
Quit all the complaining
Love all the complaining of the building, it’s all these people from up north. Did you not look at a map and see Orlando, Ocala and Tampa? We’re all on the west coast and it’s beautiful water, that’s the reason they came. But yet again, not my backyard. I’m so tired of these people. When you moved here, you could have moved to Levy County out in the woods, and you’d have been better off and so would Citrus County.
Open borders
This Sound Off is about the open borders. This is totally ridiculous. All these immigrants waiting to walk into our country and get everything they want. This is absurd. This administration does nothing about it. This is unbelievable. Totally ridiculous.
What are they going to go then?
I’m referencing all these electric vehicles they want to push. My son delivers car batteries all over the state to all the car dealership stores. I asked him about the electric battery, he said they just sit there. They cannot pick them up, they cannot dispose of them because they have nowhere to put them. So, the batteries that no longer work are just sitting in the stores. They have nowhere to put them. What are they going to do when all these batteries die out? Think about that one people.
Don’t be lazy when voting
In response to the recent Letter to the Editor saying how voting for school board members should be on a partisan basis. That ridiculous type of thinking has us living right now with county commissioners who couldn’t care less what the citizens of this county want. If you’re too lazy to decide on the candidate based on issues, please just don’t vote.
Medicare Advantage not as great as it seems
I’m referring to open enrollment for Medicare and the plan is supposed to be over in December. They are still trying to call to get you go to that Medicare Advantage. Now for some it might be perfect, but they don’t realize in order to get a test you have to prove it. If you need to go to Shands Hospital, you can’t just go there. You have to get an authorization from them to go to Shands Hospital and they decide if you go or not. I stay with strictly Medicare; it can go anywhere and every doctor. It’s totally ridiculous they’re still trying to sell it.
Not just county causing this …
So many people have been complaining about the Planning and Development Board and the Board of County Commission for allowing Citrus County development, but they seem oblivious to the fact that DeSantis and Ingoglia are in the process of limiting the ability of counties to restrict development through Senate Bill 1604. Don’t be surprised. Developers donate a lot of money to DeSantis and Ingoglia.
Careful who you wink at
This is a little warning and a little bit of an alertness for the gentleman of today. Please be careful who you wink at or who you flirt with or smile at because 30 years from now, some person is going to call and complain that you’ve flirted with them, touched them or whatever. I don’t believe that it should be an insult. Many men in my youth and sometimes now do smile at me or give a wink, and I think there’s nothing harmful, as long as they’re not touching. Just consider it a compliment. You’re not an old hag and you’re not a young chick, you’re in between, but some people apparently 30 years from now will want to sue a person because they smiled or winked at them.