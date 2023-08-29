Sound Off logo 2021

Happily surprised

A quick shoutout of thanks to the Citrus County taxing authorities for the Save Our Home Savings Assessment Reduction, as shown on my 2023 notice I just received. Even though my Inverness home’s market value increased quite a bit, my taxes came in $50 less than last year. I was happily surprised. So, thank you.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle