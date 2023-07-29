Commissioners must be in their own world
About the gas station at the corner of U.S. Highway 19 and Grover Cleveland Boulevard; in today’s paper, July 25, Holly Davis says we vacated an easement but there was no mention of a gas station as I recall. Where are the commissioners? Are they up on cloud nine someplace?
Where in Citrus County or even across the whole area of Florida or the nation is a 7-Eleven convenience store without a gas station? This is what 7-Eleven does. Every 7-Eleven has a gas station.
I don’t understand these commissioners. They’re in their own little world, as I said cloud nine for them.
I agree with Sound Offs about weather reports
I’m calling to express my agreement with the recent Sound Offs in the past week or so concerning the weather reports. Today’s a perfect example. Over the past month or so we’ve been getting rain almost every day and according to the weather report today, there was supposed to be no rain, no rain at all today. But it was obvious for anybody with common sense if you look up at the sky, if not me then guaranteed someone around me, was going to get some rain.
I mean, it just looks that way, whether it be true or not, but indeed it did rain, three or four times in my location here in Homosassa. It’s unbelievable that a professional company can tell you one thing, straight up lie to your face, and do something else.
For the people who truly have to plan their days by looking at the weather reports, whether they can do this or that outside or inside, and believe them and trust them and go by what they say and then get lied to. It’s just wrong. Again, I totally agree with what they said and they were right, I agree with them.
Wouldn’t have happened if he stayed here
Tuesday, July 25, and I’m looking on the news, I see where DeSantis just got into an accident in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and one of his people in the van got hurt. I was wondering if DeSantis got hurt, would he come back to Florida and file workman’s comp? You know, he’s being paid to be our governor but instead he’s out ramping all these countries. Wouldn’t have happened if you would have stayed home and do your job.
Gas stations being pathetic
I think it’s pretty pathetic that all the gas stations, I saw in one day they all went up to $3.69 a gallon. You mean to tell me that oil that they had in the ground, they pumped it all and they got all new oil?
No, that gas in the ground was already at the old price and they all raised it $0.25 cents a gallon?
That is really pathetic. Unbelievable.
We’re being ripped off
I need some help trying to figure this out. The state we moved from, the state gas tax is just about twice what it is in Florida, yet their gas is only 4 cents a gallon more. Why do I get the feeling of being ripped off here?
Prepare for the urban sprawl
Folks, get ready for the urban sprawl. You can see it happening ready now that Tampa General has bought Bravera. There will only be more and more people coming.
Crystal Square crumbling before us
I see more of the building at Crystal Square has fallen down. Of course, none of the elected officials seem to travel south of State Road 44. Maybe they need to drive a little further south on U.S. Highway 19 and take a look at that section.
We need more help here
There is another Sound Off on Wednesday, July 26, about the sheriff not doing his job. Don’t you know there’s dozens and dozens of invisible sheriff’s cars out there? You just don’t see them. The county commissioners see them because they think the sheriff has enough deputies on the road. People, think how big Citrus County is. Think how few sheriffs we have, think how many sheriffs there are to patrol how many square miles of the county. Think about they have three shifts. They also have to be on vacation, sick leave, administrative jobs, appearing in court, so you people who think there’s enough sheriffs out there doing the job, you’re wrong.
The county sheriff’s department is very understaffed, they need more deputies out there. So if you want more people to be stopped for speeding, then let the sheriff hire more people.
County commissioners, I know you don’t read the Chronicle because smart people read the Chronicle. Also the firefighters are very understaffed and we know that. All you have to do is look and see how few firefighters there are on every vehicle. So, people, if you don’t want to raise taxes to pay for more sheriffs, more firefighters, then I’d advise you to move somewhere else because we definitely need help here.
Supervisor of Elections, please clarify
Quick question. Did Republicans pass a law requiring all people who vote by mail to re-register this year? Could you ask our outstanding county supervisor of elections to clarify this important change? We need to know before it’s too late.
Hopefully Seven Rivers will improve now
Hopefully Seven Rivers Hospital will improve under Tampa General because it’s been pretty crappy under the previous owners.