How about an employee audit?
I think it’s all fine and dandy if Howard wants to stand there grinning like a Cheshire Cat proposing his new millage rate, which we all don’t think that’s not going to happen, but how about a little independent auditing of this “good old boy” system we got going on down there at the BOCC with the county employees? You’ve got two or three generations of nepotism, got two generations of protected employees, they’re all family and friends, they speed up, they slow down, they turn four hours into eight hours. How about an audit of the fuel? How about an audit of the man hours? Just take one look at our public parks down here. It didn’t rain for half the year, why are our public parks a disgrace? The bathrooms are a disgrace, the toilets are a disgrace. What did they do for half of the year? They leave the yard late, they return to the yard early. Five trucks to view a palm tree. Driving all over the county, loading it up, waiting it out in the rain, waiting it out on a Saturday afternoon in the park with the air conditioning and the engine running. How about an audit about what our own employees are doing?
Really liked your editorial
I hope that’s not too late for me to thank the Chronicle for the editorial about the American Library Association. I really liked it because it was thoughtful and you looked at the facts. The editorial staff didn’t get caught up in the hype or the emotions or all the cultural overtones, just looked at the facts. Thank you, Chronicle, for rising above the noise and educating the people in Citrus County a little bit about what these organizations are and what they do, and also what the First Amendment means.
Commissioners, please respond with editorial
I’m calling about the Sound Off on Sept. 12, “Vote them out.” I have issues with this as well, and with the millage increase and with the waste disposal increase. I got my bill last week, it was up to $160 per year. The commissioners always gave senior citizens a discount. Well, this is a 100 percent increase. Many of us cannot afford waste pickup and appreciate the reduced cost when we bring the garbage and recyclables ourselves. Commissioners, you’re representing a senior community. How about showing those on a fixed income a little grace. We cannot afford it. We cannot afford this millage increase and the waste disposal fee. Please have a little consideration, you are representing seniors here and it seems that you do not have any concern. I also would like the commissioners, whenever they’re doing an increase such as the landfill increase, 100 percent, can you please do an article and explain why this increase is necessary over past years. And the same thing with the millage increase; where’s all this extra money going? I hope to hear back from one or two commissioners on this subject in an editorial in the Chronicle.
Thank you about ALA
Thank you to the commissioners for not rejoining ALA, the American Library Association, and thank you to the library staff for their excellent selection of books and materials. We are a very, very up-to-date library system, and I really appreciate it, thank you.
Commission should read Dixon’s article
I would like to see the article in Sunday’s paper in Section C1 written by Chuck Dixon, this article should be sent up by the Chronicle or somebody in the Chronicle for every commissioner to read that article and they could learn an awful lot about what’s going on and what should go on.
Would be interesting
Very interesting reading in today’s paper, the worth of our congressmen. Would be very, very, very interesting to find out what they were worth when they were elected to office.
This country is headed down a bad road
Every 9/11, Fourth of July and Memorial Day, we stop to remember. Then the next day we forget. For maybe a year after 9/11, people came together. We lived it. We were scared. People cared about people, they loved their country and were thankful to be alive. Now, we hate. We have mothers against everything. We have people too blind to see the hate being spread or the people willing to go to prison for it. Racism is worse than it’s ever been. Worse yet, we have John Labriola spewing more hate every day. He can even go to a board meeting, make a threat, and get the vote he wants. He has formed his own little cult with people following him like sheep. Miami threw him out; why haven’t we? This country is going down a bad road and it’s going to lead to another civil war if people don’t stand back and realize that hate brings destruction and soon it could be too late.
Upsell tactics
Yesterday my wife and I brought our car to the car dealership where we have an extended warranty and needed to get an oil change. The car only has 12,000 miles on it. After they were done, they told us the car needed $3,200 worth of work done on it, including various flushes, all new tires, wipers, a starter and a battery. This is upsell tactics at its greatest. The car only has 12,000 miles on it and, of course, we said, “No, thank you.”
Had to laugh about Betz Farm
When reading the Betz Farm article, I had to laugh when I saw that the Tamposi family was again interested in building something nice there. At this point, they seem to be mainly proficient at cutting down thousands of trees, but doing little else on the properties they own.