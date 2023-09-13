Sound Off logo 2021

How about an employee audit?

I think it’s all fine and dandy if Howard wants to stand there grinning like a Cheshire Cat proposing his new millage rate, which we all don’t think that’s not going to happen, but how about a little independent auditing of this “good old boy” system we got going on down there at the BOCC with the county employees? You’ve got two or three generations of nepotism, got two generations of protected employees, they’re all family and friends, they speed up, they slow down, they turn four hours into eight hours. How about an audit of the fuel? How about an audit of the man hours? Just take one look at our public parks down here. It didn’t rain for half the year, why are our public parks a disgrace? The bathrooms are a disgrace, the toilets are a disgrace. What did they do for half of the year? They leave the yard late, they return to the yard early. Five trucks to view a palm tree. Driving all over the county, loading it up, waiting it out in the rain, waiting it out on a Saturday afternoon in the park with the air conditioning and the engine running. How about an audit about what our own employees are doing?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle