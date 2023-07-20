Sound Off logo 2021

That is one part of it

I am responding to “Somebody needs to say it” Sound Off about low-income housing, they’re talking about the income you get and how high it still is. That is one part of it, but another is low-income housing for people with low income, meaning Social Security, disability, things like that, it is judged through USDA affordable housing. I get $1,000 a month and I pay $150 a month in rent. So, if you check on that, USDA affordable housing, you can check with the county, they have a list of housing places in Citrus County.

