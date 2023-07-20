That is one part of it
I am responding to “Somebody needs to say it” Sound Off about low-income housing, they’re talking about the income you get and how high it still is. That is one part of it, but another is low-income housing for people with low income, meaning Social Security, disability, things like that, it is judged through USDA affordable housing. I get $1,000 a month and I pay $150 a month in rent. So, if you check on that, USDA affordable housing, you can check with the county, they have a list of housing places in Citrus County.
Rumor has it …
Rumor has it when they’re finished with the infrastructure at the airport, Boeing and Lockheed Martin will be moving here and building aircraft.
I disagree with Clint Bennett’s Letter
After reading Clint Bennett’s Letter to the Editor on July 11, I tend to see things a little differently than he does. He says people are moving to Florida because of our strong conservative values and our no-nonsense government. I believe people are moving here because no state taxes and to get away from the cold. Also, many have great retirement from those horrible “socialist” states up north and get to live like royalty down here in the land of no taxes and low wages. So I disagree they’re moving here for the strong conservative values, which many people really hate once they get here, but that’s another story.
As long as they vote for him
My wife recently had a Sound Off in about the sheriff’s department following the rules of the road. She suggested only regular citizens have to obey the law. I have to slightly disagree with her in that I believe Sheriff Prendergast couldn’t care less how anyone drives so long as they vote for him.
Turn your headlights on if it’s raining
Just for the safety of everybody involved. Why don’t police officers pull over people driving without lights, but they’re running their windshield wipers? It’s supposedly state law in Florida that you have to have your lights on if it’s raining, car, truck, or trailer. Ride around any rainy day, you see people driving recklessly with no lights on. When is the sheriff’s department going to step up and really do some law enforcement for the safety of everyone involved?
Two truly wonderful people
I want to tell you about two wonderful people, Mr. and Mrs. Michael McConnell. My husband lost his wallet Friday night. He searched and never found it. It not only had his license and credit cards but cash as well. He spent a couple hours on the phone with credit card companies and Medicare. Later that night, a car pulled in our driveway, honked the horn and flashed their headlights. After finding my husband’s wallet, Mr. and Mrs. McConnell went to the police station but received no help. They then drove to our home to return his wallet because they didn’t want to delay him getting it back. Everything was intact and these fantastic people refused a reward. I truly believe their relatives, friends and neighbors are blessed to have these two people in their lives. We were very blessed to have met them. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. McConnell. You are truly wonderful people. Thank you again.
Sisyphus’s rock is Floridians’ mowing grass
Living in Florida is like living the life of Sisyphus, you know, the guy that was sentenced to life of pushing a rock to the top of the hill but never quite made it. Except in Florida, it’s mowing grass. Seems like every time you think you’re done, you turn around and the grass is up to your knees again.
Point of Woods should not use ‘POW’
I want to pose the question, how do you feel about Point of Woods Golf Course using the acronym ‘POW’ when it has historically been used as the term for the men and women who served our country and were taken as Prisoners of War? Don’t you think that they should leave that term as a respectful acronym for our serving men and women whose lives were taken and imprisoned unjustly while serving our country? What do you think? Or do we just disregard this term and use it for a golf course?
Making a beautiful area look horrible
I just returned from a trip to Georgia and back, and the whole time I was there I never saw one piece of paper or litter on the road. I did see a couple of signs saying $1,000 fine for littering. But as soon as I got home, crossed the Citrus County line, I see trash everywhere. What’s up? Don’t we teach our children to do any better? We’ve got to do something about all this trash in Citrus County. It just is making a beautiful area look horrible.
We’re not going to have any scallops left
Scallop season needs to start about mid-July and end mid-September or we’re not going to have any scallops left. They’re not having time to reproduce. There’s too many people. We really need to shorten it or take a couple years off, one of the two, or we won’t have any scallops. Period.
As a concerned citizen
I’m calling in as a concerned citizen of Citrus County that we need to end and dismantle the Tourist Development Council immediately. What a waste of our tax dollars. Not one penny should go to this. John Pricher should be arrested, not just fired but arrested for his actions. We do not need more tourists here at all. As a taxpaying citizen of this county, this is what we should have done.
You are welcome to worship with us
This is in reference to the newspaper articles about Congregation Beth Sholom in Beverly Hills. I read both to write ups several times, and I’m a member of the Homosassa Seventh-day Adventist Church on Cardinal Street. We are similar to your church as we observe the Sabbath from Friday sundown to Saturday sundown. I would like to invite your congregation to come and visit our church as from what I have read in the newspaper, Congregation Beth Sholom is up for sale. You are welcome to come any Sabbath and worship with us. I look forward to meeting you sometime.
Response about Carlene dump site
There was a Sound Off the other day about the junkyard-like conditions on Carlene Terrace and the person had called the county several times. That is within the city limits of Crystal River. I have tried contacting Crystal River before on that same subject and they’ve done nothing. But maybe you need to direct your calls to the City of Crystal River and not county code enforcement.