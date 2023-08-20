We didn’t have AC either
I’m watching the news tonight on Wednesday, Aug. 16, and the kids in school are having a problem. Not enough air conditioning to help complete their work assignments. I don’t quite understand. The greatest generation didn’t have air conditioning. How could they have possibly gotten by?
Will Duke match it?
The Tampa Electric just announced a $17-a-month decrease on electric bills due to the lower fuel charge cost. Can the Chronicle contact Duke Energy and see if they will follow up with the same thing?
Maybe we should change scallop diving rules
This is about the scalloping incident where the guy’s heel got clipped by a prop on a motor. You know, maybe instead of having one flag and you can be within a hundred feet of it, I think every diver or scalloper should have a flag attached to him that floats on top of the surface while they’re picking up scallops, and therefore you’d have a bunch of flags and some guy wouldn’t come flying through there and hit them with their prop.
Must go see Barbie
The conservatives don’t like the Barbie movie. Some men find it threatening. I must go see it.
Why is it taking so long to finish?
I’ve been a Citrus County resident since 1973. Please, please can we find out why it’s taking so long to finish U.S. Highway 19? It is unsafe and people are losing their businesses because people cannot get in and out of their franchises in the parking lots. Please give us some information as to why it’s taking so long.
Stop talking and just get it done
When people discussed and thought about a new animal shelter, did the proper people sit down at the table and do some thinking about the land they’d need, the building they needed and everything like that? They must not have because here it is. We’ve got to get this approved. What a dog and pony show this animal shelter has been. All they do is talk about it. If you’re going to build something, get the proper amount of land and start doing something. The people that are doing the animal shelter must be related to our county commissioners; both of them don’t do a dang thing. Oh, county commissioners, what about U.S. 19? Did you forget about it? It’s the same thing. We don’t have people thinking past their noses.
I concur fully with letter
I concur fully with the Aug. 17 Letter by Kurt Steinmann. Our state has become so close to a dictatorship. We have a governor who if he doesn’t like a law, he just changes it. If somebody disagrees with him, well, he punishes them. He changed the law so he could run for president while he was still governor, so therefore the taxpayers of Florida are paying for a good part of his campaigning for presidential run. I think if anyone is naïve enough to believe this, I got some bridges for sale.
Least transparent official ever
I was wondering why the public wasn’t notified that Senator Rick Scott was bringing his Keeping Our Kids Safe Tour to Citrus County. Did the sheriff only invite a select few that support him? He is the least transparent public official I believe we’ve ever had in Citrus County.
Moved here for the rural area
Paving paradise to put up a parking lot; they’re ruining Citrus County. They’re ruining it. They should just leave it the way it is. People moved here to be in a rural area, not a commercial area.
Thanks for the laugh
I had to laugh the other day. One of the Sound Offs was stating that the police shouldn’t be tagging speeders, they should be out catching criminal activities and arresting people. Well, if you’re speeding, that’s a criminal. You’re bad, you’re breaking the law. So think about what you say next time. Thanks for the laugh.
Where are all the lightning rods?
We moved to Florida many years ago from New England, and I’m very curious why houses down here do not have lightning rods, whereas houses in New England frequently have them. This is the lightning capital of the United States and it leads all other states in lightning deaths, and it seems illogical to me. Could you explain, please?
Publix will get all the business now
Well, looks like reading the paper today, Aug. 17, that Aldi is buying Winn Dixie. I guess Publix is going to get all the business now because, one, Aldi doesn’t give you BOGO. Winn Dixie and Publix do. People like that BOGO.
They’re trying to save people money, but now they want people to pay more for their products. I’m used to my brands that we buy now from the stores. What am I going to buy, their brand of stuff?
This is ridiculous. This takeover, it’s a waste and it’s not helping the people in smaller communities who don’t have much money to stretch for food.
Well, hello Publix, they’re great, they give BOGO and better service, politeness, and I don’t have to pay a quarter for a cart.
Actually, it wasn’t hysterical
I’m calling in reference to Sound Off on Thursday, Aug. 17, and the person says, “I can’t take this seriously,” talking about the man who posed as a veterinarian. “Can you take that seriously? It’s the most hysterical thing” they’ve ever read.
Maybe they don’t understand the definition of hysterical, because that can mean very funny, hilarious, emotional, uncontrolled, but yeah, it’s believable and I just wanted to point out of this person that it’s not funny in any way.
The mother dog died from an infection because of this unscrupulous person. It wasn’t very smart of the people to have some stranger come into their house and operate on their dog either. But I don’t find anything about that article hysterical at all.