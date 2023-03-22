Sound off logo 2021

They killed wildlife

I’m calling to complain about the clearing of the land off of (State Road) 44 by Croft. These people came in and they didn’t warn any of the residents. They bush-hogged this piece of land and they killed wildlife. When I found injured birds, they told me the birds could fend for themselves. I have tried calling and complaining to all kinds of people and nobody cares. I’ve lived here for more than 20 years and couldn’t get them to clear a path so I could ride my horse through there. I was told by the guy that was bush-hogging there, “Well, we got a lot of money, so we thought we’d clear this part,” through the woods that’s been virgin at least more than 20 years that I lived here. I’m very upset. Fish & Wildlife is supposed to protect our wildlife. Instead there’s a family of owls now that is dead …

