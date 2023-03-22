They killed wildlife
I’m calling to complain about the clearing of the land off of (State Road) 44 by Croft. These people came in and they didn’t warn any of the residents. They bush-hogged this piece of land and they killed wildlife. When I found injured birds, they told me the birds could fend for themselves. I have tried calling and complaining to all kinds of people and nobody cares. I’ve lived here for more than 20 years and couldn’t get them to clear a path so I could ride my horse through there. I was told by the guy that was bush-hogging there, “Well, we got a lot of money, so we thought we’d clear this part,” through the woods that’s been virgin at least more than 20 years that I lived here. I’m very upset. Fish & Wildlife is supposed to protect our wildlife. Instead there’s a family of owls now that is dead …
Shocked that park will temporarily close
I recently went to renew my membership to Three Sisters Springs. I was shocked to learn that the park is closing April 1 until Nov. 15 for renovations and that an annual pass will no longer be offered. All this, after the recent national acknowledgement of Three Sisters on Discovery Channel’s “RV There Yet?” I hope anyone who recently watched the episode doesn’t pack up the RV and head to the park this spring or summer to visit. Did I miss a Chronicle article on this temporary closure? What renovations are being done and what options will be available to annual members who enjoy the park?
Commissioner needs to take the time to learn
In Sound Off on March 21, 2023, regarding the Baker Act facility on Page A5 (titled, “Commissioner gives cold shoulder”): The need for Citrus County to have their own Baker Act facility, we need to educate our head speaker of our county commissioners, Ms. Ruthie – and our need for Baker Acting the people in our beloved Citrus County, both young, middle class and old. Our sheriff is working hard at Citrus County’s mental health problem. So, to our wonderful sheriff’s department: Help us educate Ms. Ruthie and Ms. Davis of the need of our own Baker Act facility. We need to record time costs, and publish in our wonderful newspaper for 30 to 60 days, a complete report – night, evening and all times of the day, and the ages. Report to us and to the commissioners their findings. Since Ms. Ruthie finds this subject is taking up too much of her time, we need to know how much time the sheriff’s department is putting into this project …
DeSantis has nothing to do with gas prices
I’m responding to (Tuesday, March 21’s Page A5) Sound Off, “Thanks, DeSantis, for gas prices.” You are totally wrong on that one in Citrus County. Blame the county commissioners for their tax that they charge on us. That’s a difference of 25 cents. That’s where it comes from. Citrus County’s tax has nothing to do with DeSantis controlling the prices in the state of Florida. You are totally wrong.
We want to stop this development
This is a community service announcement for all residents of Sugarmill Woods – Cypress Village, Oak Village and any other area in Sugarmill Woods: There is a petition to stop the Sweetwater development in Oak Village, at the Oak Village offices. If you’re against this development and feel that it would destroy the lifestyle and community of Oak Village, please sign it.
Put that into law
In reference to all these drivers going around hitting people and running from the law: If you run from the law and you own that bicycle, scooter or car, it should automatically be confiscated. Put that into the law.
Agree with editorial on litter
Your (Friday, March 17, Page A10) Chronicle editorial about Citrus County litter hit the nail on the head by stating that one of the major problems contributing to the litter issue is lack of universal garbage collection. We can wring our hands and find ways to pick up litter and enforce the law, but the best way is to prevent the litter from getting on the roadside in the first place. As noted by numerous letters and Sound Off calls, one of the biggest contributors to litter is uncovered trash haulers, which could be greatly reduced by universal collection. I know people are concerned about a possible increase in cost, but if the contracts are done right – to include all buildings in the county that generate trash – it can actually be done cheaper and it would also reduce (the litter on) the roads and make for a more efficient operation at the landfill. Most of the other counties in the state have universal collection. Why can’t we get our county commission (to) make it happen?
Want to sing Broadway tunes?
Is anyone interested in starting a singing group for Broadway tunes and pop music? Gathering together and harmonizing can be such fun, and entertaining others is equally enjoyable.
Plenty of families pay people off, why pick on Trump?
(Re Sunday, March 19’s front-page story, “Trump says he expects to be arrested”): Trump’s facing a possible indictment for allegedly paying off some porn star. So many people hate this man. This goes on with plenty of females all over the United States of America, but they’re picking one man because they hate him. This is ridiculous.