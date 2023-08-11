Sound Off logo 2021

Golf course nothing but an eyesore anyways

As a resident of Pine Ridge Estates, I think it’s an excellent idea to build homes at the golf course. It’s been nothing but an eyesore for heaven knows how long. Also, I do not see any reason to move that meeting. There’s no reason that 100 or so people who are opposed should affect the commissioners’ decision on something that is going to yield hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax revenue. Hopefully the commissioners will use their brains and do what’s best for the county.

