Golf course nothing but an eyesore anyways
As a resident of Pine Ridge Estates, I think it’s an excellent idea to build homes at the golf course. It’s been nothing but an eyesore for heaven knows how long. Also, I do not see any reason to move that meeting. There’s no reason that 100 or so people who are opposed should affect the commissioners’ decision on something that is going to yield hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax revenue. Hopefully the commissioners will use their brains and do what’s best for the county.
This isn’t going to stop anytime soon
I encourage every single citizen in Citrus County to flood Howard’s office with complaints. What’s going on in this county is not going to stop anytime soon. They’re all doing pay studies, they’re all dragging things out intentionally and they’re all just up to no good, every single one of them. They all want a little extra something and you can’t cripple a county intentionally just to get a couple of nickels. It’s basically evil.
There is something very wrong in this county
I’m just curious if any other citizens are just completely fed up with being at the mercy of these Walmarts and these Lowes and these Home Depots and these commissioners and these developers and these lawyers and these doctors? Could anyone just simply go out in this county and have a life and a job and a career to take pride in? It is dismal and if you don’t think it is, there is something very, very, very wrong here.
A place for veterans
Marguerita Grill in Homosassa offers free meals to veterans on patriotic holidays. The last one was on July Fourth. There is also the singing of the national anthem. It’s great to hear that our veterans’ sacrifices are honored there.
We should sell the airport
Just a concerned citizen calling in about the paper today about Mr. Chan of Right Rudder Aviation; we should just tell him to have a nice day and the county should sell the airport. We should not be in the airport business. We should be in the business of fixing and maintaining our roads system and taking care of our people that live here, not the airport. We should sell the airport.
Grid can’t even handle air conditioning
I’m responding about going all totally electric, as they say. My air conditioning broke down and I called three different companies and they have no idea when they can get a man out here because their out all over the place because people’s air conditioning is having issues. So, if the grid can’t even handle all these air conditioning units running in this heat, do you think it can handle electric cars? I don’t think so.
Thank you, Dr. Sunil Gandhi
I would like to thank Dr. Sunil Gandhi for his wonderful article on cancer management and how complex and disturbing it can be at times for patients. That was a very informative message that he shared, and I truly, personally appreciate it and hope that he continues to share these ideas with the public. It will relieve many fears and consternations that revolve around misinformation. Thank you again, doctor.
Kids should have glow-in-the-dark backpacks
I’m calling about the article Wednesday, Aug. 9, about back to school. I believe you would have a lot less children being hurt or run over if they had glow-in-the-dark backpacks. This way when it’s dark outside, they will be seen.
How true, commissioners don’t want businesses here
I read the article in the paper on Wednesday, Aug. 9, about the businessman at the airport who stated the county commissioners don’t want businesses here. How true, how true. He wants a 50-year lease. He provides good jobs, which means if he has a 50-year lease, he’s planning to stay here. County commissioners want him to have a two-year lease, which means that after two years, he can leave. Of course, we don’t need good jobs. We can always work as a hamburger flipper or we can work wiping cars down at a car wash, I know there’s lots of car washes. So, county commissioners, stop to think. I mean, are you really that illogical that you don’t want a company to stay here for 50 years that’s going to benefit this county? All I can say is, the county commissioners that are in office now, if anybody votes for them in the next election, you’re not a very smart voter at all.
Thank you for your letters
Thank you David Burns and Lilann Gilbert for your Letters to the Editor in the Wednesday, Aug. 9, paper. You speak for many people.
Age range of teen night is all wrong
I just want to know who in their right mind for the teen night that’s going on at Liberty Park, thought that it would be okay to put sixth graders with 10th graders? The age limit is, I guess, from sixth to 10th grade. So, these sixth graders are like 11 years old. Tenth graders can drive. So I know there’s deputies and whatnot out there, but that’s wrong. They should not be meshing those kinds of age groups together at all. Maybe we should do a separate like sixth to eighth grade teen night, and then something else, but I mean it’s a great idea, just the age range is all wrong.
Response to ‘Who does the weed-eating?’
On Friday, Aug. 11, there’s a Sound Off, “Who does the weed-eating?” As a retired firefighter, I can tell you how important it is to be able to get to hydrants quickly as firetrucks only carry so much water. The hydrant across from my house in Citrus Hills has been getting cut ever since I moved here over 30 years ago. People, if you live anywhere near a fire hydrant that’s overgrown, go cut the grass around it. Your life or a firefighter’s life may depend on it. I had somebody I talked to say they pay somebody to cut their grass. Well, pay them a couple of extra dollars to do it. Again, your life, firefighters’ lives or, at a minimum, more damage to your house, just get out there and cut the grass. The county’s not going to do it, the big mowers they use will not get that close to a hydrant. So, if you’re worried about it like I am, you have to cut the grass yourself.